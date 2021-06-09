| 20.9°C Dublin

PSNI is in an invidious position as ‘summer of discontent’ looms

Allison Morris

Whipping up tensions and calling for thousands to take to the streets is a dangerous tactic, and policing protests is far from straightforward

Anti-Northern Ireland protocol protestors demonstrate during a rally in Portadown, Northern Ireland at the weekend. Photo: Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne Expand

Anti-Northern Ireland protocol protestors demonstrate during a rally in Portadown, Northern Ireland at the weekend. Photo: Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Policing the growing unrest within loyalist communities is proving to be no easy task.

Recent Public Prosecution Service (PPS) decisions have shown the coronavirus regulations are unfit for purpose when it comes to large gatherings.

Rushed through without scrutiny and little input from those who were actually tasked with enforcing them, they are a jumble of contradictory laws unlikely to stand up in court.

