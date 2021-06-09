PSNI is in an invidious position as ‘summer of discontent’ looms

Policing the growing unrest within loyalist communities is proving to be no easy task.

Recent Public Prosecution Service (PPS) decisions have shown the coronavirus regulations are unfit for purpose when it comes to large gatherings.

Rushed through without scrutiny and little input from those who were actually tasked with enforcing them, they are a jumble of contradictory laws unlikely to stand up in court.

The right to protest is a cornerstone of any democracy. People should have the right to voice their opposition to government policy, provided they do so legally and in a way that does not put life and property at risk.

The decision by the PPS not to prosecute three loyalist bandsmen in relation to an Apprentice Boys parade in Derry in 2019 also shows the problems facing those tasked with enforcing legislation should large numbers take to the streets over the marching season.

The trio had been reported for “provocative conduct” for wearing shirts bearing the Parachute Regiment emblem and ‘Soldier F’ logo in a city where the memory of Bloody Sunday is still raw.

The PPS said despite “careful consideration of all evidence”, the test for prosecution was not met.

Loyalist communities clearly feel aggrieved by the Irish Sea border. The perceived loss of sovereignty and changing demographics have left many feeling disengaged from politics and fearful for the future.

It is easy for those who have felt the dividend of peace to point a mocking finger at the loyalist working class, who have been poorly served by political unionism, and indeed the British government.

But that will not solve the current crisis, nor will it help create a peaceful, stable and equal society.

And while protest and political lobbying of British and Irish governments and the EU against the protocol is legitimate, whipping up tensions and calling for thousands to take to the streets is a dangerous tactic and one that in the past has ended in violence.

If there is paramilitary orchestration and manipulation of protests, then the motivation behind that must be questioned.

Violence in parts of Northern Ireland earlier this year, involving on some occasions very young men, demonstrated just how dangerous a tactic street demonstrations are.

If loyalists are determined to go ahead with what they are calling “civil unrest” over the summer marching season, then the reaction of the PSNI will once again come under scrutiny.

But, as recent prosecutorial decisions have shown, policing protests is a far from straightforward task.