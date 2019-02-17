Protesters who targeted Simon Harris' home have now gathered at Richard Bruton's house

Protesters who targeted the home of Health Minister Simon Harris last weekend are today outside his Cabinet colleague Richard Bruton’s house.

Around 10 of the ‘Fingal Battalion’ group are holding placards on the footpath outside the Communications Minister’s property in north Dublin.

In a video posted online they claimed to object to the imposition of a carbon tax.

They described Mr Bruton as “another pillar figure” in this Fine Gael-led country.

One of the group described Ireland as a “failed free state”.

It follows a demonstration by another group, describing themselves as the Yellow Vest movement, outside an apartment block where Taoiesach Leo Varadkar lives on Saturday evening.

Following the incident at Mr Harris’s home last weekend, ministers were told that senior gardaí are carrying out a review of their security arrangements.

Online Editors