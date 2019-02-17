Protesters who targeted Simon Harris' home gather at Richard Bruton's house

Protesters who targeted the home of Health Minister Simon Harris last weekend gathered today outside his Cabinet colleague Richard Bruton’s house.

Around 10 of the ‘Fingal Battalion’ group held placards on the footpath outside the Communications Minister’s property in north Dublin.

In a video posted online they claimed to object to the imposition of a carbon tax.

They described Mr Bruton as “another pillar figure” in this Fine Gael-led country.

One of the group described Ireland as a “failed free state”.

Thirteen protesters, men and women of different ages, have been holding a banner reading 'The Fingal Battalion against austerity.'

The campaigners refused to talk to the Irish Independent when asked for a comment to state why exactly they were there.

The group are believed to be part of the same group that protested outside Health Minister Simon Harris' home last week.

Several gardai are standing watch outside the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment's home in north Dublin.

Detectives have also monitored the situation.

Just before 4pm the protesters filed up their banners and left the scene.

It follows a demonstration by another group, describing themselves as the Yellow Vest movement, outside an apartment block where Taoiesach Leo Varadkar lives on Saturday evening.

Following the incident at Mr Harris’s home last weekend, ministers were told that senior gardaí are carrying out a review of their security arrangements.

Online Editors