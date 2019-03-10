Protesters have gathered today at the home of Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, as he attended the launch of the Future Jobs Ireland strategy in Dublin.

Protesters gather outside home of Paschal Donohoe as he attends event in Dublin

Mr Donohoe was escorted from the launch early in his Dublin Central constituency after officials informed him of the demonstration at his Drumcondra home.

The protest follows similar demonstrations outside the homes of the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, Minister for Communications, Richard Bruton and Minister for Health, Simon Harris.

Mr Donohoe’s home was the target of two demonstrations in 2015 when former aviation workers disputed changes to the Irish Airlines Superannuation Scheme (IASS) pension fund at the properties of the then Minister of Transport.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed to the Independent.ie that the protesters left the scene peacefully after they arrived.

"I can confirm that Gardaí attended the scene of a protest outside a house in Drumcondra," she said.

"Protesters have left the scene peacefully and enquiries will be carried out."

Minister Donohoe had been attending the launch of the publication of Future Jobs Ireland 2019: Preparing Now for Tomorrow’s Economy.

He was joined by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister Heather Humphreys at the event at Dogpatch Labs in The CHQ Building at Custom House Quay.

