Protection for renters negatively impacted by Covid-19 pandemic set to be extended

PROTECTIONS for renters who have been negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic are set to be extended until July.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien is bringing a memo to Cabinet on Tuesday to extend protections that were due to expire on April 12.

The measures were introduced last August as part of the Residential Tenancies and Valuation Bill

They mean that any tenant negatively impacted by Covid-19 and in rent arrears could be protected from eviction, as well as any rent increases up until July 12.

The measures can be only applied in circumstances where a tenant can make a declaration to show that their income has fallen as a result of the pandemic.

The last government introduced a blanket ban on all rent increases and evictions at the beginning of the pandemic a year ago,

But Mr O’Brien encountered legal and constitutional difficulties in trying to extend this beyond last August despite opposition calls for him to extend the blanket measures.

The move on rent increases and evictions, which is set to be approved by ministers at the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, will mean that the blanket ban on all evictions due to the 5km travel limit will expire on April 12.

The limit on travel is due to expire on April 5 but will be reviewed by ministers before then based on the latest public health advice.

