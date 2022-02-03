Prosecution of woman protesting against violence called a 'disgrace' in Dáil

The prosecution of a woman alleged to have organised a protest against gender-based violence has been called a “disgrace” in the Dáil.

Speaking under privilege in the Dáil, People Before Profit TD Mick Barry said it is a “very, very bad look” for the State to prosecute a woman who was demonstrating against violence in the aftermath of the tragic Sarah Everard murder case.

Mr Barry said gardaí called to the home of Limerick woman Ashling O'Keefe and served her with a court order last Sunday.

The Cork TD said Ms O’Keefe is the “alleged organiser of a tiny socially distant standout protest organised in March 2021”.

He said the demonstration was organised by the Rosa group in the wake of the murder of Sarah Everard in England.

“I put it to you Tánaiste that it is a very, very bad look for this State to be prosecuting women standing up against violence against women and that the DPP and the gardaí should have better things they should be doing with their time,” Mr Barry said.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl interjected to tell Mr Barry it was not appropriate for a TD to criticise an ongoing court case in the Dáil.

“We have separations of powers in this State and we cannot and will not become involved in criticism of the DPP (Director of Public Prosecution) or the court service,” he said.

Mr Ó Fearghaíl told Mr Barry if he had a “basic understanding of how parliamentary democracy works” he would “understand the concept of division of powers”.

Mr Barry said he had “more than basic understanding of what is right and proper” and said Tánaiste Leo Varadkar should comment on the case.

Mr Varadkar said he did not wish to comment on the case.

Mr Barry continued to say it was a “disgrace” that the woman was being prosecuted after which the Ceann Comhairle threatened to suspend the Dáil if he did not resume his seat.

Mr Barry resumed his seat.