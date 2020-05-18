Proposed new laws will see unelected ministers removed from office after six weeks

The proposed law would see ministers who weren't reelected removed from office six weeks after an election Photo: Kyran O’Brien

Unelected ministers would be removed from office six weeks after a general election under proposed new laws.

The legislation will require the Taoiseach to sack ministers who are not re-elected and nominate successors.

Aontú Leader Peadar Tóibín, who is submitting the bill, said unelected ministers are costing the State €40,000 a week.

“The Aontú Bill seeks to ensure the prompt appointment of successors to ministers and ministers of state who have as a result of a general election ceased to be members of the Oireachtas,” he said.

He said cabinet nominations will have to be approved by the Dáil and the President but ministers of state can be replaced by the government of the day under the legislation.

Mr Tóibín said 100 days after the General Election the country has “a Taoiseach with no Mandate, a Cabinet where some Ministers are unelected, a legislature that cannot legislate and a newly elected Dáil with very little ability to scrutinise or hold to account.

“That this democratic deficit would be allowed to continue for so long in the teeth of a such a crisis is absolutely wrong. In no other sector of Irish society would such as dysfunctional decision-making process be allowed,” he added.

Mr Tóibín said the Ministers and Ministers of State (successors) Bill 202 will “bring to an end unelected ministers such as Regina Doherty, Shane Ross, Katherine Zappone remaining in office indefinitely on a ministerial salary”.

“This would give some effect to the democratic process, improve accountability of Ministers and would save the state money.

“It is estimated that the current practice of maintaining unelected ministers is costing the state €40,000 a week. There is also a potential exposure to the exchequer in terms of increased pensions in the future as the terms of ministers and the Taoiseach are undemocratically prolonged,” he added.

Mr Tóibín said the legislation cannot be passed by the Oireachtas until a new Seanad has been formed but added that the bill “is not just for the present but also the future”.

“Each House of the Oireachtas is individually responsible for its own work and we have a responsibility to resolve this blatant democratic deficit,” he added.

Online Editors