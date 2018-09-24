Proposal for extra MEPs for Dublin and Ireland South

THE Dublin and Ireland South European Parliament constituencies will each get an extra seat under proposals to be considered by the Oireachtas.

A review of the current constituencies was carried out as a result of Ireland being allocated two extra seats due to Brexit.

The European Council decided in June that Ireland's would see the number of MEPs increased from 11 to 13 as part of the redistribution of the UK's seats after it leaves the EU.

The European Parliament Constituency Committee, chaired by Mr Justice Robert Haughton, was established to report to Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl.

It has recommended that Dublin and Ireland South would each gain a seat - up to four and five respectively.

The number of seats in Midlands-North-West would remain the same at four.

Two counties, Offaly and Laois would be moved from Midlands-North-West to Ireland South.

The report is subject to approval by the Dáil and the Seanad.

Housing, Planning and Local Government minister Eoghan Murphy will consider the report as he prepares legislation on the proposals to bring to the Oireachtas.

Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly welcomed the committee's report.

He said it's "unfortunate, to say the least" that the UK is leaving the EU but it is "beneficial for Ireland to gain another two voices in the European Parliament".

Online Editors