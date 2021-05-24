‘Proper strategy’ needed for outdoor summer in Dublin, Seanad is told

Dublin authorities “seem to want to punish people for wanting to socialise,” the Seanad heard today.

The city council “seems to be slowing down” in comparison to other local authorities on moves to facilitate outside dining and drinking, said Labour Senator Rebecca Moynihan.

There is a stark difference between Dublin and other European capital cities and other cities where you go were public facilities are available, she said, stressing the need for toilets in particular.

“We seem to want to punish people for wanting to socialise, but what we need to do is realise that people want to socialise, they want to be with our friends, and we need to provide people with safe facilities in order to be able to do that.”

Up until recently there were only six public toilets available within the city, she said.

“They have opened up some public buildings for toilets, but there is also inadequate access to public bins, and we see the situation of the square in Portobello being closed down, and people simply just moving down the street.

“I think it is really important that we have a proper strategy in place for an outdoor summer, and local authorities have to facilitate people to be able to socialise safely.”

In order to do that, she said, there was a pressing need to be providing things like access to public toilets, disposal bins and security guards cleaning up if there is anti-social behaviour.”

There was also the issue of seating for people, which was inadequate outdoors.

“We have reports, where even areas have been pedestrianised . that people are sitting on the side of the footpaths, within the curbs, because there is no actual adequate public seating.

“We need to make Dublin, a world leader like other European cities are, where you can socialise safely and comfortably outdoors.

I think it is really highlights the stark difference between Dublin as European capital city and other cities that you go to. We seem to want to punish people for wanting to socialise.”