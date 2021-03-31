Progressive Democrat founding member and former TD Pat O’Malley dies aged 77

Progressive Democrat founding member and former Dáil deputy Pat O’Malley has died aged 77.

Mr O’Malley, a native of Limerick, lived most of his adult life in Lucan, in west Dublin. He was a cousin of Des O’Malley who was a high-profile Fianna Fáil minister until he broke with that party in December 1985 to set up the new Progressive Democrats.

Pat O’Malley was one of many thousands who joined his cousin’s new party from the outset. In their first general election, in February 1987, he was also among many surprise winners, taking a seat in Dublin West.

At that point the fledgling party was ranked third biggest in the Dáil with 14 TDs. Pat O’Malley was among many of his contemporary party newcomers who were highly ranked for their contributions to political debate, taking a considerable interest in the controversies affecting the beef sector.

But in the ensuing June 1989 general election, Pat O’Malley was also among eight Progressive Democrat TDs to lose their seats. Ironically, the party then went on to form the first of three coalitions with Fianna Fáil, before declining, and the members voting it out of existence in 2008.

Pat O’Malley is survived by his wife, Anne, two sons and a daughter, and their respective families. Another beloved son, Patrick, predeceased him just weeks ago.

