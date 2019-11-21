Profile: Who is Verona Murphy? The self-made businesswoman with Taoiseach's support
On paper Verona Murphy was the ideal Fine Gael election candidate.
The daughter of a farmer from Ramsgrange in New Ross, Co Wexford, the law graduate is a self-made businesswoman who operates Drumur Transport with her partner Joseph Druhan.
Her back story is unusual but compelling, as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar outlined in a Facebook video promoting her last month.
"[She is] someone who left school at 14, but got her Leaving Cert at 35, got a law degree, ran her own business, raised her own family as a single mother," he gushed. "[She] is somebody who inspires me."
Since 2015 Ms Murphy has been the very vocal president of the Irish Road Haulage Association, with Brexit being a major issue for the industry.
Regarded as a straight shooter, she has been a frequent critic of Transport Minister Shane Ross, which endears her to many in Fine Gael. She also called for the abolition of the Road Safety Authority - not a Government policy, Mr Varadkar had to confirm on Tuesday.
Fine Gael tapped Ms Murphy to run last year. "All parties have approached me," she claimed in July 2018.
Former MEP Avril Doyle is a keen supporter and was involved in bringing her onboard amidst some disquiet locally.
"Neither [local TDs and ministers] Michael D'Arcy nor Paul Kehoe had an input into Verona becoming a candidate," said a local party activist, who claimed she was selected to fill a gender quota.
To what extent Fine Gael vetted Ms Murphy is unclear. "I'm sure there was vetting," a source said. "But stupidity is often hard to detect in its early phases."
Ms Murphy has apologised - twice - and withdrawn remarks that were uttered in three separate interviews that linked migrants in Ireland to Isil.
Even if Fine Gael wanted to disown her it couldn't with nominations closed.
In fact, Ms Murphy could say or do anything in the final days of the campaign and her name would still appear with a Fine Gael logo on the ballot paper in Wexford tomorrow week.
