Profile: Who is Verona Murphy? The self-made businesswoman with Taoiseach's support

The daughter of a farmer from Ramsgrange in New Ross, Co Wexford, the law graduate is a self-made businesswoman who operates Drumur Transport with her partner Joseph Druhan.

Her back story is unusual but compelling, as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar outlined in a Facebook video promoting her last month.

"[She is] someone who left school at 14, but got her Leaving Cert at 35, got a law degree, ran her own business, raised her own family as a single mother," he gushed. "[She] is somebody who inspires me."

