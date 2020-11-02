Profile: Who is the young celebrity doctor at the centre of Varadkar's 'leak' controversy?

Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail (31) is only qualified as a GP for two years but his impressive communication and leadership skills made him one of the best known medics in the country, particularly since the Covid-19 pandemic.

A native of the Gaeltacht village of Lettermore in Galway, where his father owns the Tigh Plunkett pub, he speaks Irish and French fluently – the latter thanks to his Bordeaux-born mother.

The Galway graduate does not have his own GP practice and is employed as a doctor in a GP surgery in Ranelagh, Dublin.

He is involved with Safetynet Primary Care charity – providing medical care to the homeless and minority groups – for half the week.

He also works for the ambulance service occasionally and he is medical director of Heroes Aid which helps fund raise to buy PPE for frontline workers.

It was through his role as President of the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP), a representative body for family doctors, that he is now in the news after it emerged that Leo Varadkar, as Taoiseach in April 2019, leaked him the draft of a revised contract for GPs which has yet to be made fully public.

The NAGP, with around 2,000 members, was revived nearly a decade ago against a background of falling incomes to GPs, hit by recession cuts imposed on the fees doctors ,who do contract work for the HSE, get for treating medical card holders and other services. He was training as a GP in Athboy when he joined, after seeing the way patients were left waiting for services like vital diagnostic scans.

Dr Ó Tuathail and other senior members of the NAGP attended several meetings at the Department of Health over 2018 to provide input into what they thought a new rather than revised contract, restoring fee cuts, should include. They were strong on more support for medical card holders with long term-illnesses, something which was included in the final deal.

The Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) as the long-established union led the way in final negotiations, specifically the level of funding needed.

The NAGP was left on the sidelines seeking meetings with Health Minister Simon Harris and looking on as the €200m deal was finalised behind closed doors. By April 5, the IMO made public what was in the document, but the actual draft contract was still in possession of the Department and IMO.

Hence, Dr Ó Tuathail used political contacts to get sight of it in his role as a GP leader.

Health officials wanted to publicly stay on the right side of the IMO, which had to sell the deal and for which the contract was seen as a big win.

However, NAGP leaders were under pressure from their own GP members, who would be asked the sign the contract, and were ringing up for more information about finer details. The contract was seen as a good deal and a roadshow of doctors’ meetings was planned.

Dr Ó Tuathail had got to know Leo Varadkar through Mr Varadkar’s cardiologist partner Matthew. Both doctors worked in St Vincent’s Hospital. When Leo was running for leadership he was drafted in to work on his campaign, although he does not support any political party.

There was internal turmoil in the NAGP for some time and it came to a head in late April when Dr Ó Tuathail and other members of the council resigned saying they had grave concerns about the governance of the organisation.

They delivered their concerns to the Office of Corporate Enforcement.

The NAGP effectively collapsed and the roadshow never materialised. By the end of the summer of 2019 GPs had signed up for the revised contract more or less en masse.

Dr Ó Tuathail continued to be very active in the media. He is now a well established GP voice, building up skills in being a commentator during the abortion referendum and the CervicalCheck controversy.

However, it has been since the arrival of Covid-19 that he has gained a whole new profile and his Twitter video on how to wear a face mask went viral and was viewed many millions of times around the globe.

He is a regular in the press and on television on issues around Covid-19 and how the public can reduce their risk. Dr Óma Tuathail’s family have strong ties to France, where his sister works as a nurse. It is understood that his future ambition is to return to Lettermore and work as a GP after being inspired to study medicine by its local doctor.