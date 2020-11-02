| 6.1°C Dublin

Profile: Who is the young celebrity doctor at the centre of Varadkar's 'leak' controversy?

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail (31) is only qualified as a GP for two years but his impressive communication and leadership skills made him one of the best known medics in the country, particularly since the Covid-19 pandemic.

A native of the Gaeltacht village of Lettermore in Galway, where his father owns the Tigh Plunkett pub, he speaks Irish and French fluently – the latter thanks to his Bordeaux-born mother.

The Galway graduate does not have his own GP practice and is employed as a doctor in a GP surgery in Ranelagh, Dublin.

