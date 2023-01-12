Profile: Damien English, the baby-faced politician whose career never quite took off

Damien English was once the baby-faced TD who was definitely on his way.

The trouble was, he never quite arrived…

After a while, he simply had to be awarded a junior minister position — which he has now lost.

Mr English performed amazingly well 20 years ago in the election known as the Fine Gael wipeout.

While party TDs were falling like ninepins across the country, the 24-year-old English spectacularly took a seat for the first time. It was the best individual Fine Gael performance of the whole contest.

He became the youngest TD in the following Dáil, “the Simon Harris of his time,” as one source commented ruefully today.

Mr English, who turns 45 next month, was at once bright, energetic and full of insightful contributions. But he never quite received the reward his intellect deserved.

Perhaps it was that very fresh face that caused senior colleagues to always consider that he could wait a little longer, an attitude of mind that infuriates backbench TDs seeking to advance their careers.

Nothing Mr English did, whether in advancing policy positions or offering incisive ideas in either the Dáil or at parliamentary party meetings, seemed to help. His unwavering loyalty to Fine Gael, and by extension its brand leader, somehow served against his own best interests.

The most spectacular example came when Mr English was appointed campaign manager for a deceased deputy’s daughter in a by-election.

Fine Gael were in power at the time — and a sitting Government party had not won a by-election in nearly 40 years. By any objective standard, therefore, being asked to be the campaign manager for a new candidate in a neighbouring constituency is the kind of chalice many would seek to avoid.

However, the candidate in Meath East in 2013 was Helen McEntee, daughter of the late Shane McEntee, and she romped to victory.

And of course she was soon in Cabinet, a Minister for Justice now on maternity leave, having just less than half Mr English’s Dáil experience.

When Mr English helped win that victory for Ms McEntee, the first Government win in a by-election since 1975, and the first for Fine Gael in power for decades before that, he was publicly hailed by Enda Kenny.

The Taoiseach singled him out in a speech from the stage at the declaration of the result, and told him that his extraordinary effort had been noted and would not be forgotten. It was practically a promise of promotion.

But it was indeed forgotten, at least for a substantial while. Only after more than a year was Mr English elevated to the junior ranks. He became junior minister at the Department of Jobs (ironically) and at the Department of Education.

His responsibilities were vague, and he couldn’t make much impact as an advocate for skills, research and innovation. By this time he had become a fan of Lucinda Creighton, seeing her as the future face of Fine Gael. They jogged together in the Phoenix Park. But instead Leo ascended, while Lucinda disastrously gambled with Renua and soon destroyed her own career.

Canny Damien hung on, however, and by 2016 was a junior minister for housing — a highly ironic appointment in retrospect, given the fact that short years before, when seeking to build his own once-off house in Cookstown, Co Meath, he had not disclosed, as he was required to do, the fact that he already owned a house in Castlemartin.

But that skeleton remained firmly in the closet, whether or not Mr English was fully aware of his own housing failure.

Now, however, it has crashed out in full public view — and a career that was only half-constructed has been reduced to ruins.