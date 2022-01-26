Probe into leak of Mother and Baby Home report widened to look at protection of government documents, Dáil hears

Tributes left at the site of the Bon Secours Mother and Baby Home in Tuam, Co Galway. Photo: Steve Humphreys

A leak investigation ordered a year ago in relation to the report of the Mother and Baby Home Commission has been widened into an examination into the protection of government documents, the Taoiseach has told the Dáil.

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy said the leak of the report in January 2021 sparked anger, since survivors had been promised the report would be sent to them first, ahead of its official publication.

But an investigation had “unsurprisingly failed to find the culprit,” he said.

Mr Murphy told Taoiseach Micheál Martin: “You were quoted extensively in the article, which the details of the leaked reports were in.

“You were quoted as saying that you found the report shocking and difficult to read, and you confirmed you'd be making an apology to the survivors on behalf of the State,” he added.

“So at the very least you had a conversation with the journalist Jody Corcoran (of the Sunday Independent).”

That had been on the Saturday, before publication the next day.

“What did you do upon finding out that the Sunday Independent had a copy of this report? Did you contact your colleagues immediately and say ‘we have a crisis situation, a very important report which needs to be in the hands of survivors has gotten into the media’?

“What did you do about it at that stage, when you knew that a leak had taken place? Did you take emergency measures to say ‘we need to get it into the hands of survivors’?” he asked.

Mr Murphy called for “an external investigation into the leak, as opposed to a managed process by the Taoiseach’s own department that has unsurprisingly failed to find the culprit”.

Peadar Tóibín TD said there had been “a specific promise by the Government to investigate” the leak of a major report, which involved men and women who had been repeatedly let down and treated badly by the State, “since the day that they were born in many cases”.

“How long does it take to carry out an investigation into who leaked a document? How can it take a year to do that?”

The Taoiseach said he had been asked “basic questions” for the article, “in terms of would I be offering an apology. I was asked what would be the Government's response to the publication of the report itself, and on wider issues”.

The Commission investigation model “may not have been the optimum model for this type of investigation”, he added, referring to subsequent criticism of the report’s findings. “Perhaps lessons can be learned from that.”

On the leak investigation, widened to the security of government documents, the Taoiseach said it was not in a position to publish yet.

“I certainly hope we can bring it conclusion as quick as we can.”