‘Pricklish’ civil servant Robert Watt should be ‘reined in’ following appearance at committee

Government TDs are increasingly unhappy with the “arrogant” style of senior civil servant Robert Watt and want him “reined in”.

There were demands in the Dáil for him to be made accountable after he rubbished a report critical of his role in a €20m academic role for former chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan.

TDs described Mr Watt as “overbearing”, having a “pricklish side” and “not suffering fools gladly”, while Brendan Griffin of Kerry said of his committee bluster in rejecting the official report’s findings: “It was the talk of Leinster House. People were even watching it back.”

The Finance Committee is set to call Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to address contradictions created by the head of his department.

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín has written to the committee, demanding Mr Donnelly be called, and it could also summon Maura Quinn, author of the report rubbished by Mr Watt.

Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan went on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland to express unhappiness at Mr Watt’s attitude.

“I don’t think we need to know his personal views,” he said. “If it’s the decision of the Government, he obviously is bound by that.”

Other TDs backed his criticism yesterday.

“Public servants cannot expect to be in their senior positions and to treat committees as if they are a pain in their side,” Mr Griffin said.

Mr Watt rejected wholesale the findings of the report, with Mr O’Callaghan criticising the idea that he should feel free to air his own opinions.

Read More

But Mr Watt received the backing in the Dáil of Mr O’Callaghan’s party leader Micheál Martin, even though Mr Martin’s chief of staff, Deirdre Gillane, denied the Government had been told in advance of the plan to transfer Dr Holohan to Trinity College using public funds of €20m for the next decade.

Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns had earlier accused Mr Watt of arrogance and alleged “misrepresentations”.

She suggested his €300,000 position as secretary general of the Department of Health was no longer tenable.

Health Minister Mr Donnelly said last night that Mr Watt’s personal opinion, that he does not accept the findings of the report, “doesn’t matter”.

When asked if he was scared of Mr Watt, he said: “I refute the premise of the question. Robert Watt is a civil servant that works with me.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Government “expects Mr Watt to implement [the report’s recommendations] in full, full stop”.

Mr Donnelly said Mr Watt would not be reprimanded.

Committee chairman John McGuinness said Mr Watt had been “dismissive and arrogant” at the committee.

“His appearance will go down in the Oireachtas history books,” he said.

“It was shocking. He damaged himself and he damaged the civil service.”

Government ministers and the Taoiseach should now consider “all options”, he said.

“I believe he should be sanctioned,” he added.

Independent TD Marc MacSharry said Mr Watt’s position had become untenable.

“Above assistant-secretary level, people are absolutely untouchable, they are answerable to nobody,” he said. “Despite some excellent people in the upper echelons in the civil service, these antics are just the latest manifestation of the total subservience of parliament.”

A Fianna Fáil backbench TD said Mr Watt is “absolutely obnoxious” and “scorns” TDs and senators.

“His salary is higher than some cabinet members. It’s reprehensible that he can’t answer questions. His manner is appalling. I find it hard to believe he’s got this far in his career.

“I think he should be sacked, or at least hauled into the minister’s office. This isn’t the Palace of Versailles, this is the HSE and Department of Health.”

Fine Gael TD Colm Burke said: “I think there is a need for anyone in the public service to be up front with Oireachtas members.

“The situation is that he is a very independent person, but there has to be accountability for any head of a government department.”

Another Fine Gael TD, asking not to be named, said: “The man is an arrogant [expletive]. Hopefully, someone will headhunt him. The public should not even know his name.”

Another TD remarked: “He is too big for his boots – and was before, when he asked for bigger boots in terms of his salary.

“He now regards himself as a law unto himself and it is becoming a problem for ­Government. He would want to watch himself.”

Mr Tóibín said the row “shines a light into the dysfunction at the heart of this government”.

“Robert Watt gave two fingers to the government-commissioned external review. He rubbished its findings and recommendations,” he said.

“This goes to the heart of who is in control of the Government – permanent civil servants or the democratically elected.”

Mattie McGrath, leader of the Rural Independent Group, said they were calling on Public Expenditure and Reform Minister Paschal Donohoe to “take control and put an end to the stranglehold that unaccountable and untouchable civil servants have on our government and society”.