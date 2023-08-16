Pressure now on RTÉ to publish pay report as review shows it ignored own payroll to understate Tubridy’s salary

​

The report clears Tubridy of blame for the 2017 to 2019 understatements of his pay

Pressure is mounting on RTÉ to publish the full report into Ryan Tubridy’s pay as it emerged that the national broadcaster ignored its own payroll system to understate its star presenter’s pay.

The Grant Thornton report into the payments scandal also says Tubridy was entitled to a bonus of €120,000, but he waived it.

It outlines how payments to the former Late Late Show presenter were brought under the €500,000 mark for three years from 2017 to 2019.

The RTÉ board is now coming under increasing pressure from TDs to publish the full report without delay, with TV licence revenue lost as a result of the scandal now reaching almost €4.5m.

Chair of the Dáil’s Media Committee, Niamh Smith, said: “I appreciate the board needs time to digest what is being presented to them, but equally, I think, to stop the haemorrhaging of public confidence, which is really what is happening with the drop of TV licence sales. We need to try and deal with it as quickly and as robustly as possible.”

Chair of the Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee, Brian Stanley said: “Time is of the essence in terms of not letting matters drag on but it’s also important we get any information available that would clarify exactly what was happening within RTÉ.”

The Grant Thornton report shows RTÉ was correct to say it did foot the bill for the infamous side deal with Renault, as the contract was underwritten.

The report will provide comfort to Ryan Tubridy as it clears him of blame for the 2017 to 2019 understatements of his pay.

But it will also support the RTÉ board’s decision to publish the corrected figures without knowing the facts.

Talks between Tubridy and RTÉ about his possible return to air are said to be at a make-or-break point. He is currently in negotiations with RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst on a new contract and a return to the station. The outcome of the report is likely to be part of those discussions.

The presenter found himself at the centre of a major controversy due to the incorrect payment figures being provided to the Dáil for six years.

The Grant Thornton report says the payroll software in RTÉ clearly showed he was paid more than €500,000 from 2017 to 2019.

The report goes through the highly convoluted manner in which his salary figures for three years were understated by a total of €120,000.

The RTÉ payroll system clearly showed that Tubridy was paid €511,667 in 2017, €545,000 in 2018 and €545,000 in 2019. These figures do not include a bonus payment of €120,000 due at the end of that period when Tubridy had completed his contract.

When Tubridy waived that payment, RTÉ reduced his official payments by a similar amount, bringing his officially published figures for 2017 down to €491,667, €495,000 in 2018 and €495,000 in 2019. The rationale for this decision is still unclear.

But there were a number of red flags that the figures reported by RTÉ were not correct, which should have prevented the move, including a letter from Tubridy’s agents, Noel Kelly Management, and the information from the broadcaster’s payroll system.

Michael Martin responds to questions on the future of RTE funding

The Grant Thornton investigation was completed over three weeks ago and sent out to people mentioned in it for their views. The report was provided to the RTÉ board on Monday. It is expected to be published in the coming days.

The report to the Audit and Risk Committee – Phase 2 runs to over 70 pages and could be published as early as today.

Grant Thornton goes into the interactions between the RTÉ officials who compiled the officially published figures and the external accountants.

The official figures are not audited but there is an opinion given on the accountancy treatment.

Grant Thornton finds the restated figures are now correct from 2017 to 2019. However, the report also clarifies that Tubridy was entitled to a €120,000 bonus payment, which was not contingent upon him carrying out additional duties. RTÉ had previously claimed he would only be paid it if extra work was done.

The report also goes into the Renault deal running from 2020 to 2022. Under this side deal, Tubridy was paid an extra €75,000 for three years.

The deal was underwritten by RTÉ. While Renault paid Tubridy the first year, RTÉ reimbursed it and then took over the payments for the next two years.

Grant Thornton says from an accountancy perspective, RTÉ should be saying it made these payments to Tubridy across these three years.

The report also goes into detail on Tubridy’s new contract in 2020 and the furnishing of reports from the auditors Deloitte to the Audit and Risk Committee of the board.

Grant Thornton says three reports from the auditors on the officially published figures of RTÉ’s top earners, called “independent and reassurance reports to the board of RTÉ”, did not make it to the board.

These reports did not contradict the accountancy treatment of the officially published figures.