Presidential Election confirmed for October, as candidates await formal nomination

THE Presidential Election will take place on Friday, October 26, it has been confirmed.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy will sign an election order today which will open the door for candidates to be formally nominated.

As president, Michael D Higgins is automatically entitled to get his name on the ballot paper – but up to 11 others want to challenge him.

They must secure the backing of four local authorities or 20 Oireachtas members.

Counting will take place on October 27, with the new president set to be inaugurated on November 11.

Among the favourites to get on the ticket are businessman Gavin Duffy and senator Joan Freeman. They have embarked on a tour of county councils.

Sean Gallagher, who finished runner-up in 2011, is also considering another tilt at the highest office in the country.

Seán Gallagher. Photo: Tony Gavin

Sinn Féin will select a candidate next month.

Among the others seeking support are artist Kevin Sharkey, musician Jimmy Smyth, Marilyn Monroe impersonator Sarah Louise Mulligan, journalist Gemma O’Doherty, Roscommon farmer John Groarke and former general election candidate Patrick Feeney.

It also emerged today that Fine Gael warned councillors not to support candidates other than Michael D Higgins in the upcoming election.

In a move that is likely to go down badly among some grassroots members, party chiefs last night wrote to local representatives around the country.

The note advised councillors of a decision by Fine Gael TDs and senators to back the incumbent on Friday, October 26.

“The Party is committed to supporting his re-election unconditionally,” the message, signed by Fine Gael General Secretary Tom Curran said.

Two Meath councillors, Maria Murphy and Alan Tobin, have already publicly committed to helping businessman Gavin Duffy secure a nomination.

And Cllr John McCartin, a Fine Gael councillor who sits on Leitrim County Council, has called on 2011 runner-up Sean Gallagher to enter the race.

The letter to councillors states: “On a number of previous occasions the Party has put political partisanship to one side and has supported either an incumbent or an agreed Presidential Candidate.

“We are requesting that Councillors in considering the matter of Presidential nominations take into account the Party’s position and as a consequence neither propose or support other candidates.”

Despite the correspondence it still appears unlikely that Fine Gael would create an internal party row by trying to sanction councillors who do not follow orders from HQ.

