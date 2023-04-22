| 8.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

President Michael D Higgins will make history at the coronation of King Charles III after a century of snubs

King Charles greets President Michael D Higgins at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast last September. Photo: Liam McBurney Expand
Éamon de Valera receiving his seal of office from President Sean T. O'Kelly in June 1951 Expand

Close

King Charles greets President Michael D Higgins at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast last September. Photo: Liam McBurney

King Charles greets President Michael D Higgins at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast last September. Photo: Liam McBurney

Éamon de Valera receiving his seal of office from President Sean T. O'Kelly in June 1951

Éamon de Valera receiving his seal of office from President Sean T. O'Kelly in June 1951

/

King Charles greets President Michael D Higgins at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast last September. Photo: Liam McBurney

Senan Molony, political correspondent

Two weeks from today, President Michael D Higgins will make history by becoming the first Irish head of state to attend the coronation of a British monarch.

It is, in its own way, a sign of Ireland’s maturity a century after independence.

More On Michael D Higgins

Most Watched

Privacy