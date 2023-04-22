President Michael D Higgins will make history at the coronation of King Charles III after a century of snubs

Two weeks from today, President Michael D Higgins will make history by becoming the first Irish head of state to attend the coronation of a British monarch.

It is, in its own way, a sign of Ireland’s maturity a century after independence.

It was only three decades after the establishment of the Irish State in 1922 that this country chose to ignore the death of King George VI on the neighbouring island, and then failed to send anyone to Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation on June 2, 1952.

President Higgins was twice elected head of state by the Irish people. Charles, who acceded to the throne on the death of his mother last September, owes his position to primogeniture, or the feudal form of the first-born.

President Higgins and his wife, Sabina, will travel to London to attend the ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6. They will also attend a reception at Buckingham Palace on the evening before.

Ireland’s choice to send the President comes after the United States opted to send First Lady Jill Biden.

Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry, will remain in the US while he attends his father’s coronation.

President Higgins made the first Irish state visit to the UK in 2014 after Queen Elizabeth had three years earlier made the first visit to the Republic by a British monarch since independence.

President Sean T O’Kelly, who declared Ireland a Republic in 1949, did not attend the coronation of Queen Elizabeth three years later.

However, he had sought to attend the state funeral after the unexpected death of her father, George VI, in London on February 6, 1952.

Taoiseach Éamon de Valera advised President O’Kelly that it would not be appropriate, given that this country had a constitutional claim to Northern Ireland, over which the British crown still asserted dominance.

Ironically, in 1948, President O’Kelly had sent a message of congratulations to George VI on the birth of his grandson, Charles — now king himself.

While some decried the snubbing of the 1952 funeral and coronation, De Valera did speak in the Dáil to express deep sympathy “to the royal family, the parliament and the people of Britain” on the death of their monarch. ​

Footage of the queen’s coronation was not shown in cinemas here. An “Anti-Partition League” had threatened to firebomb any picture house that dared to screen any newsreels.

Film of the ceremony was viewed in private homes with invited friends, while Irish newspapers ran very short reports of the coronation on inside pages.

French president Emmanuel Macron will attend the coronation, as will president Hans-Walter Steinmeier of Germany, King Felipe of Spain and Japanese crown prince Fumihito.

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese has also accepted an invitation to attend the coronation, at which Queen Consort Camilla will formally become Queen Camilla.

A visit to Ireland by the new king and queen is expected at an early date.

Charles has been a frequent visitor to Ireland since the advent of the peace process, including a visit to Mullaghmore, where Lord Louis Mountbatten, his godfather and beloved “Uncle Dickie” was killed by an IRA bomb on his boat, the Shadow V, on August 22, 1979.

Next month’s coronation will be broadcast live to hundreds of millions of viewers across the world.