President Michael D Higgins to meet new ECHR chief Judge Síofra O’Leary during visit to Strasbourg today

President Michael D Higgins will meet judge Síofra O’Leary, who will soon become the first woman to lead the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), in Strasbourg today.

Ms O’Leary, who was last month elected to the prestigious position, will start her new role on November 1.

The international court, based in France, is the court of the Council of Europe.

It interprets the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), hearing applications where it is alleged a state has breached one or more of the rights outlined in the convention.

President Higgins will call for the European Convention of Human Rights to be “re-invoked, extended, bolstered and re-asserted” in rebuilding peace across Europe in an address to the Council of Europe in Strasbourg.

He will say the council needs to focus on the “indivisibility” of human rights and commit to a “wider definition” of security across Europe.

This would mean a human rights based approach towards security.

Mr Higgins will also push for a long-term vision for the council after the war in Ukraine is over and how the council may fit in internationally.

European citizens should be engaged with the council just as much as they are with the United Nations, he will say in his speech.

He will also talk about famine in the Horn of Africa and say short-term humanitarian targets on their own are not enough if issues such as debt, production and staple food distribution is not tackled.

This will be the second time President Higgins addresses the Council of Europe as President, having previously made a speech in February 2015.

The visit also comes as Ireland currently holds a presidency of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, which will end at the end of November.

Mr Higgins also previously served as a member of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe from 2001 to 2003.

During his visit to Strasbourg, he will also visit the ECHR and meet its current president Róbert Spanó.

Mr Higgins will also meet with the President of the Parliamentary Assembly, Tiny Kox and the secretary general of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejčinović Burić.