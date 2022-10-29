President Michael D Higgins has signed temporary eviction ban into law today – here are the new rules

President Michael D Higgins today signed off on a temporary winter eviction ban which will kick in from November 1 and run until the end of March.

However, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has said there will not be a “cliff edge” from April 1, with evictions set to be staggered.

However, it does nothing for residents of the 35-apartment Tathony House block in Kilmainham, south Dublin, who have already been given notice to quit.

Independent.ie reveals the dates tenants will have to move out if they have already received an eviction notice or will receive one before the ban kicks in.

The notice periods vary depending on the length of a tenancy.

Tenancies of less than six months

For tenancies which are less than six months old, if the eviction date falls after the eviction ban legislation is passed and January 31, their eviction date will be May 1.

If the eviction date falls between February 1, 2023, and March 31, 2023, because of the ban, the new eviction date becomes June 18, 2023.

Tenancies of over six months but less than a year

For tenancies which are over six months old but less than a year, if the eviction date after the new eviction ban law is passed and January 31, the new eviction date is May 1.

If the eviction date falls between February 1, 2023, and March 31, 2023, the new eviction date becomes June 1.

Tenancies of over a year but less than seven years

If the eviction date falls after the eviction ban legislation is passed and January 31, their eviction date will be April 15.

For eviction dates which would have fallen between February 1, 2023 and March 31, 2023, the new eviction date becomes May 1.

Tenancies of over seven years

If the eviction date falls between the passing of the legislation and March 31, the new eviction date becomes April 1.

The longer a tenant lives in a property, the more notice they are entitled to have.

However, the new phased out eviction dates will not put many extra days on to the longest periods so as to “not disproportionally impact on landlords who have given notice”, according to Mr O’Brien.

The new dates will be put into law through the Residential Tenancies (Deferment of Termination Dates of Certain Tenancies) Bill 2022.

Mr O’Brien has asked the Oireachtas Housing Committee to waive pre-legislative scrutiny on the eviction ban so it can be passed and implemented quicker.

“The measures in this Bill will greatly reduce the burden on homelessness services and the pressure on tenants and pressures in the rental market generally by deferring the taking effect of ‘no fault’ tenancy terminations during the winter,” he told committee members.