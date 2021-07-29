President Michael D Higgins complains after nine bills sent for him to consider in one day

President Michael D Higgins has written to Taoiseach Micheál Martin and the Oireachtas to raise concerns about the high volume of legislation he has been asked to sign into law.

The President highlighted the “overwhelming number of bills” he had been asked to consider before the Dáil’s summer recess and also before the parliament rose last Christmas.

An emergency meeting of the Dáil Business Committee and the Seanad Parliamentary Procedures Committee has been organised for tomorrow to address the President’s unprecedented concerns.

In his letter, the President complained he was asked to consider 19 bills in the first three weeks of July and nine of these pieces of legislation were presented to him on one day. He said in the previous six months he had been presented with just 13 bills to consider.

“Similarly, last year, 21 of the total 32 bills enacted were presented for my consideration in the week approaching the summer and Christmas recess.

“A real prospect of not one but two bills needing to be consider by the Council of State in the days immediately after Christmas Day has emerged on more then on occasion,” he said.

He said many of the bills are “complex” and require him to “undertake a detailed analysis of their constitutional implications”. “Some may require the seeking of legal advice and others consultation with the Council of State,” he said.

“Having this vital work concentrated into four weeks of the year strikes me as being less than ideal, and I believe, unnecessary,” he added.

He noted that debates on “very important and far reaching legislative proposals” have been curtailed in the Dáil. He said many bills arriving on his desk have “not been considered in detail”.

“Amendments put down by members are often not discussed and government amendments are carried without and opportunity for scrutiny or debate,” he added.

He called for a “more orderly approach” to organising the legislative timetable that allows for more Oireachtas consideration and contributions on new laws.

“Draft legislation is often improved if given adequate time for reflection, discussion and amendment during its passage,” he added.

The letter was sent to the Taoiseach, Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl and Seanad Cathaoirleach Mark Daly.

The two Oireachtas committees will discuss how to respond to the President’s concerns.