President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheál Martin pay respects to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Hall

President Michael D. Higgins, and Taoiseach Micheál Martin have paid their respects at the catafalque of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth in Westminster Hall in London.

Mr Higgins and Mr Martin, along with their wives Sabina and Mary, attended the lying-in-state of the Queen. Also present was Martin Fraser, the Irish ambassador to Britain.

Both the President and Taoiseach will later be hosted at Buckingham Palace by King Charles III at a reception for world leaders flying in for the solemn State funeral tomorrow.

The Head of State’s attendance at Westminster Hall is seen as a personal expression of gratitude, after the Queen hosted President Higgins on a first-ever Irish State visit to the United Kingdom in 2014.

The four-day visit, which came three years after the Queen’s historic visit to Ireland in 2011, saw the Queen host a glittering white-tie banquet at Windsor Castle — where the monarch will be laid to rest in St George’s Chapel tomorrow, alongside her late husband, Prince Philip.

Read More

The President and Taoiseach will attend tomorrow’s funeral for the 70-year monarch, whose reign was the longest in British and western history, ten years longer than that of Queen Victoria.

Later today they will sign a Book of Condolence at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office headquarters in Lancaster House, where an agreement was famously signed to establish the democratic and independent state of Zimbabwe.

The Irish Heads of State and Government have two of the coveted places in Westminster Abbey, as politicians and potentates from around the world descend upon the English capital for Queen Elizabeth II’s final requiem.

It is highly unusual for the President and the Taoiseach to both be absent from Ireland at the same time.

But the close ties between these islands have demanded a full formal attendance for the first time in the history of this State.

The Irish Embassy in London has been facilitating the arrangements, with security provided by the Metropolitan Police.

Mr Martin will have no direct engagements with other world leaders at or after the funeral tomorrow, although there may be an opportunity for a quick word with such as US President Joe Biden.

Later this week the Taoiseach flies to New York on a two-day visit for the United Nations General Assembly.