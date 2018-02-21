President Higgins to seek second term of office - report
President Michael D Higgins is seeking a second term of office, according to sources in Leinster House.
The Irish Times is reporting that the President will announce his intentions in July.
He had previously said that he would reveal in September whether he planned to run again, with a presidential election due to take place in November.
The timing of the President's announcement is expected before the Dáil breaks for its summer recess and after the referendum on the Eighth Amendment. It is said to be timed so that that speculation about his future will not dominate the political agenda in August.
There are a number of candidates who have indicated that they would contest the presidential race.
Roscommon-Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice has indicated that he may run to ensure one.
Fianna Fail Senator Mark Daly has also said that he may consider putting his name forward.
This weekend, Independent Senator Craughwell said that he had secured the nomination of the 20 TDs and senators required to put his name forward to run in the presidential election.
Online Editors