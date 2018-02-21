President Higgins to seek second term of office - report

The Irish Times is reporting that the President will announce his intentions in July.

He had previously said that he would reveal in September whether he planned to run again, with a presidential election due to take place in November.

The timing of the President's announcement is expected before the Dáil breaks for its summer recess and after the referendum on the Eighth Amendment. It is said to be timed so that that speculation about his future will not dominate the political agenda in August.