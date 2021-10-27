President Higgins thanks German counterpart for support on Brexit

State Visit to Ireland by the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Ms Elke Büdenbender PIC Maxwells

State Visit to Ireland by the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and President Michael D Higgins ( behind ) Ms Elke Büdenbender and Sabina Higgins PIC Maxwells

President Michael D. Higgins personally thanked the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, for support on Brexit today.

He expressed gratitude for Berlin’s efforts during recent Brexit negotiations, especially in regard to the Northern Ireland protocol.

The two Presidents met at Áras an Uachtaráin today where the importance of both countries building on their strong relationship post-Brexit was also discussed.

Herr Steinmeier, President of the Bundesrepublik, was accompanied by his wife Elke Büdenbender, at the beginning of a three day State Visit to Ireland.

A ceremonial welcome also involved the German President ringing the Peace Bell in the grounds and planting an Irish oak tree as a symbol of friendship.

President Higgins highlighted the strong ties — historical, cultural and economic — that link the two peoples.

They discussed climate change and the upcoming COP26 UN Conference on the issue in Glasgow next week.

Also covered was the post-Covid adjustment in Europe and the global vaccination programme, particularly in Africa and the developing world;

The agenda included the future of Europe and the need for greater social cohesion and dialogue, with special reference to further developing educational and cultural links between the two countries.

President Higgins raised current threats to global peace and stressed the importance of multilateralism and the role of the State. President Steinmeier contributed on Afghanistan and impending food disaster following a recent United Nations warning.

The issue of protecting and promoting regional languages within the European Union was “of particular interest” to both men, the Áras said.

A State Dinner in honour of the Presidential couple will be hosted by the President and Sabina Higgins at the Áras tonight. The Higginses will the accompany them on a number of engagements in Dublin, Galway and Limerick over the course of the State Visit.

This is the reciprocal tour of a State Visit by President Higgins to Germany in July 2019, when he visited four German states, including Berlin, Frankfurt in Hesse, Würzburg in Bavaria and Leipzig in Saxony.