President Higgins spent more on presidential campaign than any other candidate

PRESIDENT Michael D Higgins got more donations and spent more money on last year's campaign for Áras an Uachtaráin than any other candidate, newly released figures show.
Mr Higgins got donations totalling €41,300 and had election expenses of €367,338 during his successful campaign according to the Standards in Public Office Commission's (Sipo) report on the presidential election.
Independent candidate Senator Joan Freeman disclosed €24,000 in donations and spent €253,194.
Businessman and former Dragons' Den star Seán Gallagher got €9,000 in donations and spent €246,820.
The report does not record donations to any other candidates.
Controversial independent candidate Peter Casey - who came second in the race - spent the least out of any of the contenders disclosing costs of €119,911.
Mr Higgins and Mr Casey both had expenses reimbursed due to their respective shares of the vote.
The President had €200,000 reimbursed - the maximum available.
Mr Casey had his full expenditure of €119,911 reimbursed.
