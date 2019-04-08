President Higgins' daughter Alice Mary Higgins confirms European Election bid

INDEPENDENT Senator Mary Alice Higgins, the daughter of President Michael D Higgins, has confirmed she is running in the European Elections.

She is seeking a European Parliament seat in the Dublin constituency.

Ms Higgins was nominated by 60 members of the public who gathered in Dublin this morning.

Candidates can either be nominated by a party, pay a financial deposit, or secure 60 signatures to get on the ballot paper.

There was a Commissioner of Oaths on hand to witness the nomination forms being signed at an event in Smock Alley Theatre today.

Ms Higgins said, "I chose this method of nomination because it reflects what I want for the EU, a more direct connection with the public.

"Europe is more than its institutions, it is made up of places and people and shared principles."

She said the Dubliners who nominated her did so because of her record of "championing the best ideas from Europe while also pressing for positive reform."

She said that if elected she wants to ensure that Ireland makes its voice heard in debates on equality, environment, economy and peace.

According to Ms Higgins Europe has historically played an important role in improving quality of life in Ireland, raising employment standards and supporting equal rights.

However, she said that during the years of austerity, ground was lost and trust eroded.

"The problems currently facing communities in Dublin around housing, childcare, poverty and precarious work are echoed in cities across Europe."

She said collective solutions are needed and responding to these challenges will require "imagination and investment".

Ms Higgins said: "The next chapter for Europe must be written by its people, including the people of Dublin, I will be asking them to elect me as an energetic, informed and determined advocate for and with them."

