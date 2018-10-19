President Higgins accuses Peter Casey of running US-style 'black advertisements'

PRESIDENT Michael D Higgins accused election rival Peter Casey of running “black advertisements” that are “imported from the United States” in the campaign.

PRESIDENT Michael D Higgins accused election rival Peter Casey of running “black advertisements” that are “imported from the United States” in the campaign.

His remarks came in response to an attack ad Mr Casey has posted on social media.

It features a shrinking photograph of Mr Higgins and claims his public appearances have decreased by more than 43pc over the last seven years.

It adds: “if that rate continues for another seven-year term Ireland will find itself in a very uncomfortable position regardless of how much yoga we do,” a reference to Mr Higgins revealing that he has a yoga teacher.

Mr Higgins was asked by RTÉ Radio’s Seán O’Rourke if claims that the number of his engagements dropped from 535 in his first year to 320 are accurate.

Mr Higgins replied: “No – he [Mr Casey] is also running one of those black advertisements that is imported from the United States on those false figures.”

He said: “The reality is this.

“In the first year I took up the programme which was already committed by my predecessor, added to it my own programme…. I put every single thing I was doing into the diary.

“As I got going after the next two years, I was doing even more.”

And Mr Higgins asked: “Do you know what the test is? Did I meet more people or less? I’ve met more people actually in every year, in bigger crowds.”

He said he is meeting people visiting Áras an Uachtaráin and going out to communities and “I do it in a much more flexible way… I think that is important.”

Mr Higgins said of his plans if he is re-elected: “Am I likely to be less active or more active? I’m actually going to approach the next seven years with an even greater intensity.”

Online Editors