‘President Biden is coming home’ – Taoiseach says Ireland will roll out red carpet for April visit

IRELAND will roll out the red carpet for US President Joe Biden on his historic visit, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said in Washington.

“We are really looking forward to that visit,” the Taoiseach said, dismissing suggestions that it looked as if UK Prime Minister had beaten him to the punch by inviting the President to Northern Ireland.

Mr Varadkar said the President would be spending most of his time in the Republic. “In many ways President Biden is coming home,” he said, referring to his roots with the Finnegan clan in Louth and the Blewitts in Ballina, Co Mayo.

“He speaks of himself as being an Irish person, an Irish-American,” the Taoiseach noted.

“We are going to roll out the red carpet -- and we’re going to be making sure he feels very welcome,” he said at an engagement at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington DC, close to the White House, where the two leaders will meet on St Patrick’s Day.

“We particularly want to thank him, and thank America, for the pivotal role they’ve played both in helping to build our economy and also helping to build the peace in Ireland,” the Taoiseach added.

Answering a question as Gaeilge, the Taoiseach added that the dates for the visit had not been pinned down yet, nor many of the engagements.

But it is understood President Biden could arrive up to a week after the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which falls on April 10.

It is expected that ex-Senator George Mitchell and Bill Clinton could come to Belfast for a Queens University event to mark the anniversary, and that there could be two United States Presidents on Irish soil at the same time.