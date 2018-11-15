PR firm distances itself from Peter Casey over video tweet

The public relations firm which advised Peter Casey's presidential campaign has moved to distance itself from the businessman.

The public relations firm which advised Peter Casey's presidential campaign has moved to distance itself from the businessman.

Bannerton PR issued a statement yesterday evening saying it no longer represents Mr Casey, who came second to Michael D Higgins in last month's election.

It comes after a cartoon video was uploaded to the millionaire's Twitter account which mocked his recent appearance on RTÉ's 'The Late Late Show'.

The clip was criticised online for the way it portrays Travellers. In a statement, Bannerton PR said its social media account had "mistakenly retweeted" the video.

"This content did not originate in the company, is not in any way supported by the company and should not be linked to any Bannerton employee or client in any way," the company said.

It noted that Mr Casey's social media platforms were now "managed in the US".

"As of the conclusion of the presidential campaign, Bannerton is not managing Mr Casey's public relations and, as a result, cannot comment on his behalf.

"Bannerton apologises wholeheartedly to any clients, associates or individuals who were upset by this video and its inadvertent circulation," the statement concluded.

Mr Casey, who amassed more than 340,000 votes in the election, subsequently deleted the video.

He said its content was "not supported by myself or Bannerton".

Irish Independent