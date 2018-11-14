THE public relation firm which advised Peter Casey’s presidential campaign has moved to distance itself from the businessman.

PR firm apologises for retweeting controversial cartoon video as it distances itself from Peter Casey

Bannerton PR has today issued a statement stating it no longer represents Mr Casey who came second to Michael D Higgins in last month’s election.

It comes after a cartoon video was uploaded to the millionaire’s Twitter account which mocked his recent appearance on the Late Late Show.

The clip was criticised online for the way it portrays Travellers.

Crossroads: Peter Casey and his wife Helen. Photo: Gerry Mooney.

In a statement, Bannerton PR said its social media account had “mistakenly retweeted” the video.

“This content did not originate in the company, is not in any way supported by the company and should not be linked to any Bannerton employee or client in any way,” the company said.

They noted that Mr Casey’s social media platforms are now “managed in the US”.

“As of the conclusion of the Presidential campaign, Bannerton is not managing Mr Casey’s public relations and, as a result, cannot comment on his behalf.

“Bannerton apologises wholeheartedly to any clients, associates or individuals who were upset by this video and its inadvertent circulation,” the statement concluded.

Mr Casey has now removed the video from his Twitter. He reiterated that it was not the work of Bannerton PR.

“The content did not originate there and it is not supported by myself or Bannerton,” he said.

Mr Casey finished second in the election, amassing more than 340,000 votes. However, he has faced persistent criticism for arguing that Travellers should be not considered an ethnic minority.

