Powerful Dáil committee distances itself from Department of Health whistleblower disclosures

A powerful Dáil committee has distanced itself from whistleblower disclosures which show a breakdown in the relationship between the Department of Health and the HSE.

In an unusual move, the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has issued a statement saying that disclosures made by whistleblower Shane Corr to the committee are “no longer documents of the Committee”.

However, it said that it will still examine the allegations within the disclosures.

The Irish Independent has previously reported that disclosures made to PAC by Mr Corr detail rows over funding and in one meeting, an official within the Department of Health said that a HSE official threatened to pull elective surgeries from Beaumont Hospital for a week in a row over funding.

Sets of disclosures by Mr Corr to PAC as well as the Oireachtas Health Committee lay bare the divide between the HSE and the Department of Health, a relationship which was later described by HSE CEO as being “challenging”.

“Given the apparent provenance of a number of items of correspondence that the Committee has received which relate to the matters reported on in the media, the Committee has decided that those items of correspondence are no longer documents of the Committee,” said a statement from PAC.

The statement adds that the issues are “important and relevant to its remit will be examined in the course of future meetings with the Department of Health and the HSE as part of its agreed work programme.”

“The Committee takes any concerns in relation to public expenditure extremely seriously and the issues of concern are in the public domain,” it says.

The Committee of 13 cross-party TDs said that HSE accounts will be scrutinised as part of its 2021 financial statements.

Separately, Mr Corr has previously made disclosures to PAC relating to issues within the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), alleging incidents of Islamophobia and homophobia.

However, an internal investigation by the CAG found “no evidence” to back up Mr Corr’s claims.