The DUP is expected to announce the resignation of First Minister Paul Givan later on Thursday, according to reports.

According to BBC’s Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show, sources say the party will release a statement detailing Mr Givan’s resignation this afternoon. There has so far been no official statement from the DUP but there are indications an announcement is expected.

Mr Givan could stand down with immediate effect, or wait until after next Thursday’s Executive meeting, which is when ministers plan to list all Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland.

The move is part of the Democratic Unionist Party's (DUP) protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The protocol is the part of the Brexit deal that applies to Northern Ireland.

If Mr Givan does resign, it will trigger the resignation of Deputy First Minister, Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill, due to Northern Ireland’s power-sharing arrangements.

It is not clear whether Mr Givan will stand down immediately or announce his resignation for a future date.

More to follow