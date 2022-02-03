| 9.3°C Dublin

breaking Potential chaos for Stormont as DUP’s Paul Givan expected to resign as Northern Ireland First Minister this afternoon

Paul Givan. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire Expand

Close

Paul Givan. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Paul Givan. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Paul Givan. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Niamh Campbell

The DUP is expected to announce the resignation of First Minister Paul Givan later on Thursday, according to reports.

According to BBC’s Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show, sources say the party will release a statement detailing Mr Givan’s resignation this afternoon. There has so far been no official statement from the DUP but there are indications an announcement is expected.

Mr Givan could stand down with immediate effect, or wait until after next Thursday’s Executive meeting, which is when ministers plan to list all Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland.

The move is part of the Democratic Unionist Party's (DUP) protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Read More

The protocol is the part of the Brexit deal that applies to Northern Ireland.

If Mr Givan does resign, it will trigger the resignation of Deputy First Minister, Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill, due to Northern Ireland’s power-sharing arrangements.

It is not clear whether Mr Givan will stand down immediately or announce his resignation for a future date.

More to follow

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Read More

Most Watched

Privacy