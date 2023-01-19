| -0.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Postergate: The questions Paschal Donohoe answered – and the ones left lingering

Minister Donohoe has said he had done his best to provide all the information he could on the postergate controversy – but several outstanding questions remain unsanswered

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe apologises for an error he made in not declaring services provided to him during the 2016 general election campaign in putting up and taking down posters. Photo: Grainne Ni Aodha/PA Wire Expand
Paschal Donohoe election posters being put up for the 2016 election in Dublin Cenral Expand

Close

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe apologises for an error he made in not declaring services provided to him during the 2016 general election campaign in putting up and taking down posters. Photo: Grainne Ni Aodha/PA Wire

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe apologises for an error he made in not declaring services provided to him during the 2016 general election campaign in putting up and taking down posters. Photo: Grainne Ni Aodha/PA Wire

Paschal Donohoe election posters being put up for the 2016 election in Dublin Cenral

Paschal Donohoe election posters being put up for the 2016 election in Dublin Cenral

/

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe apologises for an error he made in not declaring services provided to him during the 2016 general election campaign in putting up and taking down posters. Photo: Grainne Ni Aodha/PA Wire

Hugh O'Connell

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe addressed the Dáil over his election poster controversy yesterday, but ultimately declined to directly answer any of the questions put to him by opposition TDs.

The Fine Gael minister has been under pressure for failing to declare a donation from his friend Michael Stone, the founder and chief executive of the engineering firm, Designer Group, who paid people to put up posters in Mr Donohoe’s Dublin Central constituency during the 2016 general election.

More On Pearse Doherty

Most Watched

Privacy