Postergate: The questions Paschal Donohoe answered – and the ones left lingering

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe addressed the Dáil over his election poster controversy yesterday, but ultimately declined to directly answer any of the questions put to him by opposition TDs.

The Fine Gael minister has been under pressure for failing to declare a donation from his friend Michael Stone, the founder and chief executive of the engineering firm, Designer Group, who paid people to put up posters in Mr Donohoe’s Dublin Central constituency during the 2016 general election.

Here are the questions Mr Donohoe did answer but, more importantly, the questions he did not address:

'Voluntary'

Mr Donohoe repeated much of the statement he made on Sunday, saying he understood that Mr Stone’s assistance was “on a voluntary basis”.

He said this was provided on four dates during the 2016 campaign period before and after polling day.

There were six individuals involved, working in three pairs, putting up posters in Dublin Central, though he did not state, as his spokesperson has, that they put up 150 posters across a total of 10 hours on the nights in questions, nor that the payment amounted to “less than €200 per person” as the Taoiseach told the Dáil earlier.

Mr Donohoe said neither himself nor anyone in his campaign were aware that individuals had been paid. He insisted that he subsequently learned it was a “personal payment” made by Mr Stone in support of the local Fine Gael organisation which funded his re-election campaign.

He said the total payment was €1,100, of which approximately €917 pertained to the declarable campaign period with the remainder of the work – taking the posters down – done after election day. He said two of the vehicles used to put up posters were personal vehicles and that a company van – a Designer Group (DG) vehicle – was also used, though he insisted he was not aware of this at the time.

The 2017 allegation

Mr Donohoe said in 2017 he became aware of the “allegation” that the company vehicle had been used. He said that in retrospect at that point he should have amended his expenses form to the value of €140 to take account of the use of a commercial vehicle for the hours used. “This was a clear mistake on my part and I acknowledge and apologise,” he said. It is understood the 2017 allegation emerged after a media query to the minister’s office.

November 2022

On foot of inquiries from the Sunday Independent and a complaint to the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) last November, Mr Donohoe said that in December he undertook a review of his 2016 campaign and was “made aware that the individuals concerned had been paid for their help” in that campaign.

He amended his election expenses statement to reflect additional spending for the campaign of €1,057, reflecting the equivalent value of the vehicle – €140 – and the payment for labour, €917. He said this was a donation to Dublin Central and therefore within the legally allowable limits.

Super draw tickets

Mr Donohoe also revealed that while Mr Stone had not donated to him personally, the businessman did buy five tickets for the Fine Gael super draw from him in 2020 to the value of €334 and 22 tickets to the value of €1,382 in 2021 – totalling €1,716. The draw is a fundraising effort outside of election time that brings in around €1m a year for Fine Gael. He described Mr Stone as a “man of the very highest standards”.

The opposition doesn’t believe him

From Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty to the Social Democrats’ Róisín Shortall, opposition TDs were sceptical and downright contemptuous of Mr Donohoe’s story.

Mr Doherty argued, among other things, that Sipo guidelines make clear that a service provided to a candidate during an election campaign should be considered a donation to the candidate. He asked Mr Donohoe repeatedly whether Mr Stone had carried out any work for him in the 2020 general election – a question that was never addressed. He also said Mr Donohoe’s explanation was “laughable” in that his low number of posters put up over four nights amounted to hanging posters on two poles per hour. Labour’s Ged Nash said Mr Donohoe was attempting to “regularise a highly irregular situation”, while Ms Shortall said there was a “reverse engineering of the figures” and said: “You cannot rely on mates’ rates.”

Who were the individuals who carried out the postering? Were they employees of DG, campaign volunteers or others?

Donohoe stonewalls

In his brief response, Mr Donohoe said he had done his best to provide all the information he could relating to an election that took place seven years ago – but he effectively declined to answer any questions, arguing that it was for Sipo “to form an evaluation on” and that he is accountable to this watchdog.

He said he had answered TDs’ questions in his submission to Sipo but, it appeared, he was not prepared to share them in the Dáil. His lack of a detailed response drew a flurry of interruptions and ill-tempered scenes.

The questions that remain

The central question is why Mr Donohoe did not declare the work carried out at the effective commercial value of putting up and taking down posters – which TDs and candidates typically pay in the region of €5,000 for. Instead he declared an amount as small as €1,100, and rather questionably claims it was a donation to his local organisation, not him personally and his campaign.

While by no means exhaustive, there are several other outstanding questions: Who were the individuals who carried out the postering? Were they employees of DG, campaign volunteers or others? How was it determined they would be paid the amount Mr Donohoe disclosed? Was it a per-poster arrangement or for the number of hours worked? How were the workers paid? How were the payments made and accounted for?