| 10.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Poots’s ‘praise Martin, attack Varadkar’ is a political ploy in Brexit fight

DUP leader Edwin Poots faces tough times ahead over anti-protocol effort Expand

Close

DUP leader Edwin Poots faces tough times ahead over anti-protocol effort

DUP leader Edwin Poots faces tough times ahead over anti-protocol effort

DUP leader Edwin Poots faces tough times ahead over anti-protocol effort

John Downing Twitter

Edwin Poots has made a very embattled start as Democratic Unionist Party leader, by strangely hailing Micheál Martin – but reviling Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney. Why?

Well, surely the clue lies in his calamitous start as leader of the party his father, Charles, helped found alongside his own boyhood hero, Ian Paisley, half-a-century ago. Many leaders get a so-called honeymoon to start, but he has begun with opinion polls showing DUP support at half its last electoral score in December 2019 and likely to trail Sinn Féin in the North’s assembly elections next May.

Worse again, his wafer-thin majority over leadership rival Jeffrey Donaldson has not been any way ameliorated by subsequent events. The fallout from the brutal deposing of outgoing leader Arlene Foster has worsened, and the party has not even managed to paper over the cracks left by a bitter leadership campaign.

More On Democratic Unionist Party

Most Watched

Privacy