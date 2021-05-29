Poots’s ‘praise Martin, attack Varadkar’ is a political ploy in Brexit fight

Edwin Poots has made a very embattled start as Democratic Unionist Party leader, by strangely hailing Micheál Martin – but reviling Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney. Why?

Well, surely the clue lies in his calamitous start as leader of the party his father, Charles, helped found alongside his own boyhood hero, Ian Paisley, half-a-century ago. Many leaders get a so-called honeymoon to start, but he has begun with opinion polls showing DUP support at half its last electoral score in December 2019 and likely to trail Sinn Féin in the North’s assembly elections next May.

Worse again, his wafer-thin majority over leadership rival Jeffrey Donaldson has not been any way ameliorated by subsequent events. The fallout from the brutal deposing of outgoing leader Arlene Foster has worsened, and the party has not even managed to paper over the cracks left by a bitter leadership campaign.

Mr Poots himself was obliged to publicly advise Mr Donaldson yesterday to report to the North’s police his allegations of threats against his leadership campaign team from loyalist paramilitaries in the UDA. Key Sinn Féin members managed to keep a straight face, decrying allegations of paramilitaries taking a dark role in the North’s politics.

More significantly, the rival and battered Ulster Unionist Party offered a welcome to DUP dissidents – although not necessarily an easy return for Mrs Foster and Mr Donaldson, who jumped from that ship back in 2004. At the further end of the unionist spectrum, Jim Allister of the DUP breakaway True Unionist Voice publicly gloated.

But let’s return to our departure point. Edwin Poots grabbed headlines in his inaugural speech on Thursday night by repeating recent assertions that relations with Dublin are “really, really bad”. Then he relaunched a scathing attack on Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, both of whom played key roles in successful Brexit negotiations from December 2017 on.

It was on that pair’s watch that the prospect of a return of border checks was definitively given the EU kibosh and prospects of “an Irish Sea border” entered the frame.

Mr Poots did not spare the rhetoric in recalling Mr Coveney in 2018 bringing photos of a 1972 border post attack that killed nine people to a crucial EU meeting.

The new DUP leader – yet again – did not mention his party thoughtlessly backed Leave in the June 2016 Brexit referendum. Nor did he mention the party’s failure to back embattled UK prime minister Theresa May’s moves for a much “softer Brexit” from June 2018 to December 2019 when they held a balance of power in London.

Mrs May’s efforts would have obviated the need for any kind of border controls for Northern Ireland. It would have kept all of the UK closely aligned to the EU single market and customs union.

That is why Mr Poots attacked Messrs Varadkar and Coveney. But why praise Taois-

each Micheál Martin?

Well, we just look again at a less prominently reported section of his inaugural speech that was streamed online. In this, when it came to Brexit generally, and how to deal with the so-called Northern Ireland protocol in particular, Mr Poots was rather measured.

Let’s recall he ousted Mrs Foster and scraped home to the leadership by denouncing the new Northern Ireland trade arrangements, involving customs and product checks and tariffs. But while he reaffirmed that view, he suggested the arrangement would stand for a while.

Mr Poots categorically rejected collapsing the North’s power-sharing parliament or government on the issue and insisted the anti-protocol effort would continue from within the system.

The statement played to the pragmatic side of Mr Poots, which we are told co-exists with his love of combative rhetoric. We were reminded of the recent summation by Professor Jonathan Tonge, who wrote a book on the DUP, who contributed to a weekend BBC profile of Mr Poots.

“He recognises that just ‘going nuclear’ over everything is not a good political strategy,” Prof Tonge said.

The Belfast Assembly will get to vote on the North’s new trading arrangements every four to eight years starting from late 2024. There are many hurdles to be cleared before that date, not least next year’s elections.

In the meantime, there remains the hope that London-Brussels talks on the administration of Northern Ireland can dial down the controversy. That is a pretty fervent wish in Dublin, Brussels and London and among the Northern Ireland business community, who are becoming more adept at handling the new customs and other procedures.

In the immediate term, Mr Poots also made it clear that anti-Dublin rhetoric and as much political awkwardness will be directed at the Government in the South.

That, and the utterly destabilised state of unionism, makes for tough times ahead.