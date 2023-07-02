Poll reveals Leo Varadkar is still the Fine Gael favourite – and what the public thinks about big state salaries

Results show little desire for change, but public remain far more concerned with housing and cost of living

The decline in support for Fine Gael from 20pc to 19pc falls within the margin of error in this month’s Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks opinion poll, but it also reflects another data point in an unexpected trend since the change of Taoiseach in Merrion Street — and is a record low in our seven years of polling the party.

This poll is reminiscent of our first big impact poll in December 2016 when we asked the public an unusual last-minute question about whether they would vote for Fine Gael if the party was led by Leo Varadkar instead of Enda Kenny.

In the follow-up, I was asked to spell out the findings in a series of radio shows, TV programmes and meetings with Fine Gael bigwigs which, I’m led to believe, had an impact on the change of leadership that saw Varadkar take over.

Fast forward to 2023 and Fine Gael’s long-standing lead over Fianna Fáil has disappeared. And not coincidentally, we return to the issue of the Fine Gael leadership.

However, as it stands, Varadkar is perhaps more secure than his party’s nadir suggests.

Amid rumours of a challenge, we asked Fine Gael voters who they preferred to lead the party into the next election. In a head-to-head between Varadkar and Simon Harris — the rival most recently tipped by Fine Gael sources as his successor — 50pc opted for Varadkar and 28pc favoured Harris while a non-negligible 23pc opted either for “Not sure” or “Neither of the above”.

One could argue there may be voters out there who may come in to support Fine Gael if there was a change of leadership or, indeed, that there were more viable alternatives to Harris.

Either way, given the level of support for Varadkar among Fine Gael voters, a change of leadership would invariably lead to quite the divided party.

Record lows are like buses, it seems. The Labour Party’s 2pc in this poll is also its lowest level of support in our seven years of polling.

That Labour has struggled to make an impact since 2016 is well documented. The party’s standing seems to be a product of an environment it struggles to influence.

It is worth highlighting the fact Ivana Bacik is still relatively popular. Her approval rating at 32pc is still higher than the leaders of Aontú and the Green Party. A story similar to that of her predecessor, Alan Kelly.

What both parties would benefit from is a clear understanding of the economic undercurrent of Irish politics today.

For example, the recent rise and fall of Sinn Féin in the past year perfectly tracks the rise and fall in the severity of cost-of-living concerns, which have not totally gone away. While the RTÉ media storm rolls on, the top three issues remain as before: housing, cost of living and healthcare.

​These bread-and-butter concerns reflect a population that earns a median individualised income of €26,257 (or household income of €46,999).

To spell that out, half of the adult population earn an annual income of less than this €26,257. While just 3pc earn €100,000 or more, figures in sharp contrast to the those in RTÉ being discussed at the national level last week.

This is a critical undercurrent of the RTÉ story and the continued appetite for it.

There is a sense of a lack of fairness in the distribution of incomes, especially where exorbitant incomes are paid for by the public. When asked whether there should be a €250,000 cap on public sector pay, 78pc agreed, while 77pc disagreed with the findings of the recently published independent report on end-of-term bonuses for senior public servants.

One can easily dismiss public attitudes as not appreciating the competition for “top talent” in the labour market.

However, the public are not as “unrealistic” as might be alluded, with a relatively balanced 40pc believing Patrick Kielty’s €250,000 is “about right”, compared with 52pc believing it is somewhat or far too much.

Indeed, if you were to estimate the median figure for what the public believe RTÉ top talent salaries should be capped at, you would arrive at a figure of between €150,000 and €200,000 – a figure that only a handful at RTÉ exceed.

While these salaries in the public sector only have a small impact on the bottom lines of such organisations, they do undermine any sense of leadership from the top on the issue of cost control while simultaneously incentivising an overly cautious leadership in organisations in desperate need of a significant upheaval.