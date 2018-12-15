Poll: Public becoming increasingly dissatisfied with Varadkar and Fine Gael

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s honeymoon period as leader of the country is coming to an end, according to the latest Sunday Independent/Kantar Millward Brown opinion poll.

Mr Varadkar’s personal popularity has taken a major hit and Fine Gael has also slumped in the latest public survey.

Fine Gael (32pc) is now just five points ahead of Michael Martin’s Fianna Fail (27pc).

Meanwhile, public satisfaction with Mr Varadkar has dropped a significant seven points to 49pc since April while dissatisfaction in his leadership increased four points to 38pc.

The state of the parties when ‘don’t knows’ are excluded are: Fine Gael (32pc) down 2 points since April and down four points since February; Fianna Fail (27pc) unchanged; Sinn Fein (21pc) down one point; Labour (5pc) unchanged; Greens (1pc) down 2 points and Independents/Others (14pc) up three points.

Almost a third (29pc) of people surveyed responded ‘don’t know’ when asked how they would vote in the next general election which shows there could be a significant cohort of influential swing voters.

Mr Martin’s personal popularity dropped four points to 40pc while Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald’s rating dropped a significant nine points to 37pc.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald. Picture: Frank McGrath

Ms McDonald was recently embroiled in controversy over Sinn Fein’s treatment of rape victim Mairia Cahill.

Sinn Fein also performed badly under her leadership in the presidential election and she has dodged questions about her how much money she takes home from her Dail salary.

Labour Party leader Brendan Howlin’s personal satisfaction rating dropped two points to 24pc.

Brendan Howlin Photo: Frank McGrath

Fianna Fail continues to be the most transfer friendly of the political parties with only one in five people saying they would never vote for the party. Sinn Fein is the most toxic party with 37pc of people saying they would never vote for the party.

Almost one in four (23pc) said they would never vote for Fine Gael. However, this is a drop from 27pc in the last poll.

The survey was carried of 920 at 64 sampling points around the country was carried out between the December 1st and 2nd.

The margin of error for this opinion poll is +/-3.2pc.

Online Editors