Politicians to seek statement from RTÉ on events surrounding controversial gathering

POLITICIANS are to seek a statement from RTÉ on the events surrounding a controversial retirement party where high-profile staff were pictured breaching social distancing guidelines.

The Oireachtas Media and Culture committee has agreed to request a full report from the national broadcaster on the circumstances surrounding the organisation of the event which emerged publicly last week.

It will also ask RTÉ to outline the measures it is undertaking to review its existing Covid-19 guidelines in light of the controversy.

Read More

Members of the Oireachtas committee have privately said they also want assurances from the broadcaster that what happened does not occur again.

High-profile broadcasters including Bryan Dobson, David McCullagh, Eileen Dunne and Miriam O’Callaghan as well as the station’s political correspondent Paul Cunningham were pictured with a retiring staff member not observing Covid distancing guidelines.

RTÉ’s managing director Jon Williams was also involved. They have all separately issued public apologies in recent days. On Monday, representatives of the RTÉ also met with gardaí who are investigating alleged breaches of Covid regulations.

Full public hearings, in which senior RTÉ executives will be invited to face questions from TDs and Senators, have not been ruled with committee sources saying it will depend on the contents of the report they have asked for.

The committee met in private session on Wednesday afternoon to consider the matter. Its chair Niamh Smyth told the Sunday Independent at the weekend that the committee had a duty to probe the matter.

An RTÉ spokesperson said that the broadcaster has received approximately 200 emails and 80 calls about the gathering from members of the public since last Friday, when the story emerged in The Irish Sun.

Read More

Online Editors