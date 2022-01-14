Politicians targeted by more than 38,000 threats on Twitter

Green Party councillor Hazel Chu was highlighted for receiving the most amount of abuse in response to comments she posted online. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Supporters of Sinn Féin and Fine Gael post the most abusive messages toward politicians on Twitter, according to new research.

It also found the majority of the abusive comments on Twitter are targeted at politicians from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

The research by Dr Ian Richardson found there was no gender divide in the amount of abuse aimed TDs.

However, there was a significantly higher level of abusive messages focused at female councillors and senators than at their male counterparts.

Male politicians serving in Government were found to receive far more abuse on Twitter than men in opposition parties.

Dr Richardson’s research was conducted using publicly available artificial intelligence software combined with computer programming code he wrote himself to examine the level of abuse politicians endure on Twitter.

The research found the “most prolific abusive accounts”, were affiliated with Sinn Féin, Fine Gael and Independents respectively.

“Each community had a handful of key accounts which bridged the majority of the other accounts, however, the Sinn Féin community had a large proportion of smaller accounts following the key accounts,” Dr Richardson said.

The research project involved an examination of more than 2.6 million tweets mentioning 851 politicians.

The tweets were filtered through Google-designed anti-abuse technology to determine whether comments were abusive.

Dr Richardson, who works as a data scientist, self-published the research and is seeking to have it peer-reviewed.

More than 38,000 threats toward politicians were identified along with 15,842 sexually explicit comments and 77,040 insults. What was described as “toxicity” was identified in 72,552 tweets and “severe toxicity” was found in 26,866 comments.

The research, which reviewed tweets posted between September 2020 and September last year, found abusive comments about TDs increased significantly around political controversies.

This included the row over the Mother and Baby Homes report, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s leaking of a confidential GP contract and the debate over pay for student nurses.

Of the 20,075 accounts found to have tweeted at least one toxic tweet, 2,571 accounts (13pc) accounted for 50pc of all toxic tweets directed at politicians.

A total of 19,660 accounts were tested using online software to determine their probability of being a bot and only 16 accounts had a greater than 50pc probability of being a bot account.

“This indicates that a very low number of accounts are likely to be bots, implying that the ‘Shinner bot’ term is not backed by any truth, as so far as the accounts being bots are concerned,” Dr Richardson said.

He also noted that since the project was undertaken, 3,454 accounts that had posted at least one toxic tweet no longer existed.

They were either deleted by the user or had been removed by Twitter.

While the analysis revealed there was no significant difference between the number of abusive tweets female TDs received compared to their male counterparts, it found female councillors get eight times more abuse than their male counterparts and female senators are sent three times as many abusive tweets as men.

Green Party councillor Hazel Chu and Fine Gael councillor Clodagh Higgins were highlighted for receiving the most amount of abuse in response to comments they posted online.