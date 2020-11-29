Politicians secretly voted through deal to give Coalition parties extra staff despite warning it could impact low-paid staff

Politicians secretly voted through a deal to give Coalition parties extra parliamentary staff despite being warned it could impact on low-paid Leinster House staff, some of whom earn less than the living wage, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

The Houses of the Oireachtas Commission, which oversees the administration of parliament and meets privately, voted in September to allocate six extra staff - mostly to the government parties - at a cost of €330,000 on foot of a proposal from Fianna Fáil.

However, a document prepared for the Commission warned: "Any increase in expenditure will limit the Commission's ability to respond to any further requests for resources during the Dáil term and to the Siptu pay claim that has been referred to the WRC."

This refers to a claim on behalf of secretarial assistants who work in the Oireachtas and who start on a salary of as little as €23,180 per year - less than the living wage of around €25,000.

The new staffing arrangements were adopted following a vote at a meeting of the Oireachtas Commission in late September.

The Commission meets in private and details of its meetings are rarely, if ever, disclosed as its members - TDs and senators from each party, the Dáil Ceann Comhairle, the Seanad Cathaoirleach and the Dáil clerk - serve as corporate directors rather than as representatives of their parties.

Despite opposition from Sinn Féin, Labour and the Greens, the Commission voted to accept a proposal by Fianna Fáil to address what the party argued was a "double cut" in staff for government parties under complex formulas used to calculate the number of secretarial assistant (SA) posts allocated to each party in Leinster House for research and administration.

The deductions reflect the situation where government parties have access to additional staffing resources in government departments.

Fianna Fáil proposed removing one of these deductions with the result that it would increase the overall number of SA posts allocated to parties from 71 to 77, with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael sharing five of these.

Sinn Féin - which has the most SA posts allocated to it as a result of being the largest party not in government - as well as the Greens also benefited.

Fianna Fáil argued that the formula it proposed was consistent with how other sources of State funding for political parties are calculated, including the Leaders' Allowance - an Exchequer payment to each party based on their number of TDs and senators that is reduced by one-third if that party is in government.

A document that was prepared for the Commission said this change would require an additional sum of about €330,000 and said this "could impact expenditure in other areas".

The measure was signed off after a vote by Commission members at a meeting on September 28 which was backed by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael members, but opposed by Sinn Féin, Labour and the Green representatives.

The Fianna Fáil proposal was originally tabled by James Browne, who is no longer a member after being appointed a Minister of State.

The Fianna Fáil representatives on the Commission are TD Jennifer Murnane O'Connor and Senator Ned O'Sullivan.

Fine Gael is represented by backbench deputy Joe Carey and Senator Seán Kyne; the Greens by backbencher Francis Noel Duffy.

Labour is represented by party whip Duncan Smith and Senator Mark Wall, and Sinn Féin by frontbench TD Louise O'Reilly.

Members contacted by this newspaper did not respond or were not prepared to comment on the work of the Commission.

In correspondence seen by this newspaper, Ms O'Reilly wrote to the Ceann Comhairle on September 16 outlining her opposition to the plan, saying: "It is very difficult to support the argument advanced by some at our meeting that there be additional personnel assigned to government members not in Cabinet."

