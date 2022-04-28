TDs and senators on a committee examining international surrogacy have been warned to be “respectful” and not to cause hurt to those with personal experiences giving evidence.

It comes after a meeting of the committee last week descended into chaos following a row between politicians.

Jennifer Whitmore, chair of the committee on international surrogacy, told politicians at a meeting on Thursday morning that politicians had only been given three months to examine an issue that is socially, emotionally and legally complex.

“And there are many strongly held views about this topic. And I do believe that each of us have much to learn about the issue in general,” Ms Whitmore said.

She said TDs and senators were “privileged” to be able to grapple with an issue that many other countries had failed to address.

“With our privilege comes a responsibility. Not only do we have a responsibility to thoroughly examine the issue, we have a responsibility to deal with this issue in a respectful manner. I would ask members to be mindful of the fact that many of the witnesses that we have invited in as a committee has been on very difficult or long journeys to get to this point,” Ms Whitmore said.

She asked politicians to ask their questions in a “respectful” manner that does not cause hurt.

Last week, Sharon Keogan, an independent senator, was asked to leave an Oireachtas committee considering international surrogacy. It came after she told same sex couples and people with fertility problems who were appearing before the committee that she did not believe that it was “everyone’s right to have a child.” Shortly afterwards, a row broke out between Lynn Ruane, the independent senator, and Ms Keogan. Ms Ruane said that Ms Keogan had a “personal bigotry” against surrogacy which Ms Keogan rejected.

“I think you’ll find that you are, and you should I think maybe you should also check your Christian values,” Ms Ruane said. “You’re crude, and you’re cold.”Shortly after the meeting, Ms Keogan took issue with the comments made against her. In a letter to Ms Whitmore, chair of the committee, Ms Keogan said she “strongly” disagreed with claims that she had used inflammatory language.

Speaking to politicians at the start of a meeting on Thursday morning, Ms Whitmore said she would also “treat each other with respect.”

“I will not stand over name calling or religious references in the chamber,” Ms Whitmore said. She added that she would not tolerate politicians making references to discussions that had taken place in a private session. This came after Ms Keogan last week tried to reference a private session discussion about inviting witnesses to the committee, while it was in public session.

The committee on Thursday is considering the challenges facing same sex couples who try to grow their families through surrogacy. Gearoid Kenny Moore, a representative from Irish Gay Dads, told TDs and senators that “socially, Ireland is a great country in which to live as a gay dad.” He said that he and his partner “have never encountered inappropriate questions, rude comments, labelling our stereotyping.”

Mr Kenny Moore had been giving evidence during last week’s session when Ms Keogan told him that he was “lucky” to be at the committee. It is understood this was a reference to a private session conversation about the grounds on which groups would be invited to the committee.