Politicians get €100,000 gym gear for election fitness push

The taxpayer is set to have to pay more than €100,000 on new gym equipment for the Oireachtas that will help TDs get into shape and be "general election ready".

The taxpayer is set to have to pay more than €100,000 on new gym equipment for the Oireachtas that will help TDs get into shape and be "general election ready".

This follows the Houses of the Oireachtas Commission seeking tenders from firms to provide a range of cardiovascular, weight resistance and ancillary equipment for the Oireachtas fitness room, which is used by TDs, senators and Oireachtas staff.

There has been a sharp increase in the use of the Oireachtas gym by TDs and senators, with visits rising by 41pc last year.

That may increase even more as talk of a possible general election continues, and TDs and senators - perhaps mindful of the fitness levels required to criss-cross the country and go knocking on doors in an election campaign - utilise the facilities at a greater level.

The figures for 2017 show that TDs and senators, however, only make up a small proportion of the 4,740 gym sessions recorded at the Oireachtas gym last year, with the remainder being made by Oireachtas staff.

Under the plans, the new equipment will be delivered on December 1.

From then on, users will be able to use a range of new equipment.

That includes four treadmills, two cross trainers, one upright bike ergometer, as well as a spin-bike.

A spokesman for the Oireachtas Commission said: "The equipment being replaced dates to 2004-2005 and suffers from wear and tear.

"In some cases, electronic consoles no longer function.

"It will be sold, so its current second-hand market value will be recouped."

Irish Independent