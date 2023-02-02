| 9.3°C Dublin

Politician open up about how parents deaths in a fire will haunt him forever

Alex Easton's parents Alec and Ann Expand
Alex Easton and family at the funerals of his mother and father, Alec and Ann, at Bangor Abbey. Pic: Photopress Expand
The scene of the fire at the Eastons' home in Bangor Expand

Alex Easton and family at the funerals of his mother and father, Alec and Ann, at Bangor Abbey. Pic: Photopress

The scene of the fire at the Eastons' home in Bangor

Suzanne Breen

Alex Easton said identifying his parents’ bodies after they died in a house fire was the hardest thing he’s ever done in his life and he is “completely broken” by the tragedy.

The North Down MLA said: “Paramedics had been working on mum and dad outside at the back of the house. When I went to identify them, they were lying on a concrete path. I was crying. I will never forget what I saw.

