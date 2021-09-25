| 15.5°C Dublin

Political Rich List: Dáíl now houses 68 millionaires as TDs’ properties, pension pots and a range of assets are revealed

Micheál Martin

Philip Ryan, Amy Molloy and Fionnan Sheahan

THE €181m wealth of the country’s most powerful politicians can be revealed in an exclusive analysis of the assets and lucrative pension pots held by TDs.

The Irish Independent’s Political Rich List established there are 68 millionaires in the Dáil based on a detailed examination of the value of their properties, land, businesses, shareholdings and pensions.

The two-month long research project, in conjunction with financial analyst Karl Deeter, provides voters with a unique insight into the wealth of the politicians elected to run the country.

