Political parties ‘not doing half enough’ to attract women and gay people into politics, says Ceann Comhairle

Political parties “are not doing half enough” to attract more women, gay people and those from diverse backgrounds into politics, Dáil chairman, Seán Ó Fearghaíl, has said.

Mr Ó Fearghaíl was speaking at a symposium he organised at Dublin Castle to stimulate debate about widening participation in Irish politics beyond those currently engaged.

The Kildare South TD stressed the need to engage more “new Irish people,” gay people, women and travellers, among others.

The meeting gathered a wide group engaged in local and national politics, community activism, lobbying and advocacy. Speakers included people engaged in all of these activities in Ireland and overseas.

The Fine Gael Senator from Ennistymon, Co Clare, told the meeting that he had sight problems and he felt far more could be done to encourage people like him – and those who suffered from hearing impairment – to better engage in public life.

The symposium looked at three distinct areas which the Ceann Comhairle said can make a political career more inclusive, attractive and accessible, focused on diversity in 21st Century Ireland; the interests of young people; and women’s participation in the parliamentary community.

“One of my priorities as Ceann Comhairle is to make parliament more attractive and accessible to all our people, by ensuring the Houses of the Oireachtas is a welcoming and supportive environment and a more inclusive, family friendly and gender sensitive workplace,” Mr Ó Fearghaíl said.

He said it was time to consider big picture ideas and challenges that the parliamentary community can advance in the spirit of common purpose.

“Through its membership of the EU and because of an open-minded approach to the 21st century phenomenon of economic and political migration, Ireland has become a truly multi-cultural place as well as a more equal society and it is all the stronger for this,” he added.