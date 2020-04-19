| 7.3°C Dublin

'Political football' fear over €30m FAI bailout

Funding: Minister for Sport Shane Ross was active behind the scenes putting together a resue package for the FAI. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Wayne O'Connor

Senior Government officials raised concern about the optics of bailing out the FAI as the general election loomed earlier this year, according to new documents showing how the embattled association was rescued from financial ruin.

Internal correspondence obtained by the Sunday Independent shows the re-allocation of public money to the FAI sparked concern that senior officials could be seen to be interfering in politics in the run-up to February’s vote.

The documents give a new insight into how a financial rescue package was thrashed out with a series of meetings between ministers, high-ranking officials, advisers and delegates from Uefa, the FAI, League of Ireland clubs, Bank of Ireland and union representatives.