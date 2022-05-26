Policing Authority refuses to give TDs report on gardaí compliance with human rights laws in homicide probes

The Policing Authority is refusing to publish a report on An Garda Siochana compliance with human rights laws in homicide investigations.

The authority has also refused to publish the legal advice which it received on the review.

The authority published “a short commentary on the report, which included its key findings and recommendations” in 2019, but has refused to publish the report or legal advice from the report to the powerful Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

The Authority was asked to publish legal advice it received around the methodology and the criteria for determining whether or not the gardaí were compliant with human rights laws as well as the “nature” of the oversight mechanism.

“The Authority concluded that it is not appropriate to publish this advice either in part or in full,” it said in a letter to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

The authority considered the request at a recent meeting.

“We published the homicide review which is available on our website. It details overall recommendations arising from the review, of which there are a number. That is part of our ongoing oversight,” said Helen Hall of the authority at a hearing of the committee.

The homicide review, also called the Toland and Byrne report, examined Garda compliance with human rights standards in homicide investigations, which cost around €10,000.

The authority has previously said that it wants to maintain “an appropriate balance” between transparency and “protecting the privacy of the individuals and families concerned”, which is why it made a public statement on the review.

However, it has not published it.

“There should be a very high bar within the Policing Authority in terms of any documentation that they’re refusing to make available to Oireachtas committees. They haven’t demonstrated at all that such a bar exists and that’s very disappointing,” he said.

Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy raised concerns in a recent “theme” of State bodies refusing to publish documents to the PAC.

“It’s become a bit of a theme over the past few weeks. The department of health in respect of the children’s hospital, the University of Limerick in respect of a report that was commissioned into the infamous Dunnes Stores site and now this document,” he said.

“So it is something that members of the PAC are concerned doesn’t become a standard practise.”