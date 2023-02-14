Police ‘making enquiries’ after complaint Belfast councillor Jolene Bunting defrauded far-right group

Police are making enquiries into allegations of fraud involving former Belfast City councillor Jolene Bunting and a fake fine.

Britain First leader Paul Golding said he has reported Bunting to the PSNI after a public services watchdog found she had doctored a wage slip to convince the far-right party to pay the fictional penalty.

Bunting claimed she had been fined for allowing member Jayda Fransen to sit in the mayoral chair at Belfast City Hall.

Bunting was later given money through two online payments made by Mr Golding for the ‘fine’, before an internal “investigation” by the party caused them to suspect they had been misled.

Last week the NI Public Services Ombudsman (NIPSO) found that Bunting wrongly claimed she had been fined by the city council. Her actions were branded "dishonest, deliberate and for personal gain".

Mr Golding said he reported the incident to the PSNI.

“Ms Bunting abused her position as a Belfast city councillor to commit fraud against me and Britain First,” he said.

“Nipso has already found her to have committed fraud and she is banned from standing for election as a result. Now, the case has been handed to the PSNI for criminal investigation and I will pursue this to the bitter end.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police received a report of fraud today, Monday. Enquiries are ongoing.”

In January 2018, Ms Fransen — at the time the deputy leader of Britain First — posted a video of herself sitting in the Lord Mayor’s chair in the council chamber wearing official robes.

Fransen, who had just appeared in court on incitement charges that morning, was heard saying she intended to fight the case and clear her name for a speech “in which I mentioned the ‘I’ word, Islam”.

Her access to the chamber had been facilitated by Bunting, who was an independent councillor for the Court ward, having originally been elected on a TUV ticket.

Belfast City Council said at the time that the protocols for filming in the chamber were not followed and that it was not made aware of the plans.

A complaint from Mr Golding to Nipso was upheld last Wednesday, which ruled that Ms Bunting brought her role into disrepute by doctoring a wage slip to get money from Britain First.

The adjudication hearing was told that, in July 2018, Bunting — at the time an independent councillor — had told Golding that she had been financially sanctioned by the council.

She was said to have told Golding in a “flustered” phone call that this was as a result of letting Ms Fransen sit in the lord mayor’s chair.

By July of that year, with Fransen in prison serving a jail term for incitement, Bunting contacted Golding claiming she had been sanctioned £500 for the propaganda stunt.

After making two online payments, Britain First discovered they had been misled.

Last week’s Nipso hearing was told Bunting had sent Mr Golding an image of her payslip as ‘proof’ of a £545 deduction that had been taken from her monthly council allowance - but the image had been altered to obscure words explaining that the fee was for her mobile phone.

She was disqualified from becoming a councillor for three years.

Ms Bunting told Sunday Life she would fight her ban from public office and that she had been “intimidated” from her home following the complaint.

Ms Bunting described the case as “vexatious”.

“I have many regrets about associating with this man, and many friends and family warned me not to get involved,” she said.

The former councillor said she had “never been disingenuous or dishonest in any way towards Mr Golding”.

“As far as I was concerned, Mr Golding had loaned me this money,” she added.