Pocketbook policies encourage middle class to begin to edge away from Sinn Féin

The fall in Sinn Féin’s support to 32pc in our poll continues to chart their decline since its peak of 37pc last October. The party’s march to government no longer seems so inexorable.

This is something also evident elsewhere in our poll. There has been a 10pc drop in those who believe Mary Lou MacDonald will be Taoiseach after the next election. At 32pc, they would struggle to form a government without relying on Fianna Fáil.

Electoral history is certainly littered with opposition parties peaking in the middle of the electoral cycle. On average, opposition parties tend to rise towards the middle of the term — and decline in the final year of a five-year term.

But this decline seems early on that basis. So how and why has this happened?

Our first clue is that the more-affluent section of Sinn Féin’s vote has slightly fallen away. One question we ask is whether people consider themselves to be middle class or working class. The relationship between class identity and party politics has been strong in other European countries for many decades, but has only emerged in recent years in Ireland.

Back in October we reported 51pc of those who identify as working class supported Sinn Féin. This figure remains unchanged in today’s poll. However, of the remaining middle class (and those with no identity), support for Sinn Féin has declined from 23pc to 15pc.

Relatedly, support for the party has declined among those with a third-level degree (down from 28pc to 19pc), and among mortgage holders (from 34pc to 25pc).

So what has happened since our poll at the start of October?

While Budget 2023 was announced in late September, the disbursement of funds happened thereafter. Reflecting the primacy of actions over words, support for government parties rose in tandem with the government’s amelioration of the cost-of-living crisis.

This amelioration is reflected in our polling, which also shows significant improvements in attitudes towards personal finances and the relative decline of the cost of living as a salient issue. Indeed, over the course of 2022 support for Sinn Féin rose as the cost-of-living crisis deepened, and fell away as the issue went away (for now).

This is not the first time this happened.

In late 2014, Sinn Féin led in most opinion polls. That January oil prices collapsed and after that support for Sinn Féin waned, along with that of many other opposition parties across Europe.

Such is the potential power of what academics call “pocketbook voting”.

The aforementioned primacy of substance over style, of policy over communications, should be central to the strategy of the government parties.

Our July poll showed Sinn Féin support resulted from disaffection towards Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael (far outweighing their party’s leadership, spokespersons, or policies). Specifically, the policy failures of FF and FG on housing and healthcare was central to dislike of those parties.​

It therefore stands to reason that when the Government successfully tackles the cost-of-living crisis it is rewarded with improved support. Of course, as one issue declines, others re-emerge. Healthcare and housing remain fundamental to public grievances.

One must also differentiate between those who identify these issues being important, and those who are feeling the effects of the issues.

The continued salience of health and housing perhaps sustain Sinn Féin’s dominance among the working class, specifically among renters and those without health insurance.

As our poll shows, overall, 41pc believe Sinn Féin would be more successful at tackling the housing crisis, rising to 89pc among Sinn Féin voters, while 33pc believe Sinn Féin would be more successful at tackling the health crisis, rising to 79pc among Sinn Féin voters.

For Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael their future is getting clearer. In October they had the support of 50pc of those who identified as middle class; today that has increased to 59pc. At the same time, they have gone backwards among those who identify as working class, from 29pc to 23pc.

The most popular political leader today is Micheál Martin, whose approval rating has improved considerably over the past year. However, his party is inextricably linked to the policy failures of the ministries Fianna Fáil holds, and it continues to shed working-class voters to Mary Lou MacDonald’s party.

The demographic composition and attitudes of Fianna Fáil supporters have become indistinguishable from those of Fine Gael. The possibility of a merger between the two is hard to ignore.

Perhaps the only event that might stem such an eventuality would involve Fianna Fail forming a coalition government with Sinn Féin. However, in doing so it would also inevitably lose a large section of its now middle-class support.​

Kevin Cunningham is managing director of Ireland Thinks and is a lecturer in politics at TU Dublin