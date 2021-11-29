Paul Byrom, Chris Corroon and Aisling Sharkey, the stars of the Red Riding Hood panto this year at The Helix in Dublin. Pic: Leon Farrell / Photocall

Parents are to be asked to limit their children’s social interactions outside of school to one event per week, under proposals to be considered by Cabinet tomorrow.

This would mean that a child could go on a playdate one week, and to a pantomime the next, but not both in one week, a source has said.

Parents are to be asked to apply the same guidelines as given to adults on limiting mixing and socialising for children in efforts to restrict the spread of Covid-19.

“In practical terms we will be telling parents that if their child is having a play-date and a visit to the pantomime in one week, for example, we will be urging a choice of one of those things – not both,” one Government source told Independent.ie.

Cabinet ministers will also tomorrow consider if negative pre-flight Covid tests should be required for all passengers coming into the country.

A crunch meeting in Government Buildings tonight heard that there has been a stabilisation of infection figures in recent days and that there is still “ongoing concern” over virus infection rates and the need to reduce socialisation.

The three Coalition leaders and Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly met the chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan, deputy CMO Ronan Glynn, as well as Nphet members Prof Phillip Nolan and Dr Cillian de Gascun, where the public health officials gave the latest update on the Omicron variant.

A well-placed source said that there was “general agreement” that a further two weeks would be needed to have a better understanding of the variant and the “risk involved”.

Cabinet ministers will tomorrow consider if there is a need to impose further travel rules, requiring all arrivals into the State to have a negative test.

It is yet to be decided whether the tests should be PCR tests or rapid antigen tests.

It is understood that public health is in favour of the proposed testing regime.

But officials across four separate government departments were tonight unable to say how the suggested new rules demanding a negative Covid test for every traveller will sit alongside the UK-Ireland common travel area.

London is at present not making any such demand on people travelling from Ireland and there is no information about how it could be applied to people coming from Northern Ireland.

The EU Commission is not recommending such a demand for tests at present but Portugal has already decided on its own account to demand either a negative Antigen test from within 24 hours, or a negative PCR result from within 72 hours. That rule comes in from Wednesday, December 1, and will apply irrespective of a traveller’s proof of vaccination.

The Government here is understood to be contemplating a similar practice as that adopted by Lisbon. But no information was available so far about how this rule could in any way be applied to people travelling to the Republic from Northern Ireland.

Nphet also gave ministers rationale for their advice last week, in which it said that schoolchildren in third class and up should wear masks, and that children should avoid pantos and nativity plays.

Currently only children from age 12 up must wear masks.

Public health doctors said that infection rates for both the five to 11 age group and their parents is “high”.

Cabinet will also consider this advice tomorrow and the extension of Covid passes into other sectors such as gyms and hairdressers.

The meeting also heard that booster vaccines are showing “significant” progress in reduction of the spread of the virus in the over 70s and 80s.