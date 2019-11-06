Plans for 'latte levy' not a grab for money, minister insists

PLANS for a 'latte levy' for disposable cups and other charges on single-use are not "a grab for money", Environment Minister Richard Bruton has insisted.

He said the proposals are about changing behaviour and that people will actually be able to save money if they do things like start using a 'keep cup'.

And Mr Bruton said the proceeds will be ring-fenced for environmental measures.

Mr Bruton has launched a public consultation on the levies that would be introduced on a phased basis from 2021.

The extra cost on a disposable cup is likely to be between 10c and 25c as part of the first phase.

The existing plastic bag levy would go from 22c to 25c and it would be expanded to to include medium weight plastic bags

There would be an increase to the landfill levy by €5 per tonne to €80 per tonne.

Mr Bruton said that people will save money by changing their practices. He pointed out that the amount collected from the original plastic bag levy has fallen by 75pc because people are using them less.

He said people will realise that by having their own 'keep cup', they will get a cheaper coffee while doing something that's sustainable for the environment.

Mr Bruton said: "I think that penny will drop very quickly.

"This is being introduced not as a grab for money.. any money we get will be ploughed back into the environment.

"This is essentially about getting people to change behaviour in easy ways."

Mr Bruton said environmental measures that would be supported by the proceeds include activities in communities, clean-up measures, anti-dumping measures, or promoting better waste practices.

He also insisted that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar "absolutely" supports the government's Climate Action Plan.

It came in the wake of comments by Mr Varadkar suggesting there were some "benefits" to climate change.

Last week the Taoiseach said there can be "pluses and minuses" to climate change pointing to warmer winters and fewer deaths due to cold weather.

He also said the "the downsides outweigh the benefits but we need to be aware of them too.”

Mr Bruton said the Taoiseach has clarified his remarks in the Dáil.

He added: "The Taoiseach has been absolutely behind the huge focus we’ve put on climate in the last 12 months.

"We now have a Climate Action Plan. It plans to have ten times the amount of retrofitting, five times the amount of renewables, 25 times the amount of electric vehicles, he’s been absolutely behind this."

Mr Bruton said that the adaption plan for health recognises that climate change "has big damages but some elements of it can give people better outcomes.

"But the overall balance if you like in the health area is entirely negative."

He said the adaptation plan "makes sure that we equip the health system to deal with those impacts that will come their way."

